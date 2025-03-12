Pope Francis’ Health Improves As Chest Scan Confirms Progress: Vatican

Medical experts note that the pope’s history of pleurisy in his youth, which resulted in the partial removal of a lung, makes him more susceptible to respiratory infections.

Pope Francis remains in stable condition at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, with recent medical examinations showing significant improvement, the Vatican confirmed on Wednesday. The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been battling double pneumonia, continues to recover under close medical supervision.

According to the latest update from the Holy See, a chest X-ray performed on Tuesday reaffirmed progress in Pope Francis’ health, supporting earlier observations of his improving condition. However, the Vatican has yet to provide a specific timeframe for his discharge.

Severe respiratory infection

The pontiff was admitted to the hospital on February 14 following a severe respiratory infection, which led to evolving treatment protocols. Reports indicate that Pope Francis has endured four acute respiratory crises during his hospitalization. Despite these challenges, his doctors announced on Monday that he is no longer in immediate danger, though his recovery is expected to be prolonged due to his age and underlying health conditions.

Medical experts note that the pope’s history of pleurisy in his youth, which resulted in the partial removal of a lung, makes him more susceptible to respiratory infections. Throughout his hospital stay, Francis has been receiving oxygen therapy and undergoing respiratory physiotherapy to enhance his breathing capacity. Additionally, he continues to receive physical therapy to improve mobility, as he has relied on a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain.

Marking the 12th anniversary of his papacy on Thursday, Pope Francis has remained out of the public eye since his hospitalization, making this his longest period of absence from public engagements. While no images of him in the hospital have been released, he recorded an audio message on March 6 to express gratitude to his well-wishers.

As the pope’s condition continues to improve, Vatican officials and the global Catholic community remain hopeful for his full recovery. Medical specialists caution that his road to rehabilitation may be lengthy, but the steady progress seen in recent days is an encouraging sign for his return to health.

