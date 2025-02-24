Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Pope Francis’ Health: ‘Mild Kidney Failure But Is Eating And Resting Well’ Say Doctors

Pope Francis, who is currently battling pneumonia and mild kidney failure, had a restful night, according to an official Vatican statement released on Monday morning. He was able to sleep well and is now resting.

Pope Francis, who is currently battling pneumonia and mild kidney failure, had a restful night, according to an official Vatican statement released on Monday morning. He was able to sleep well and is now resting.

Sources from the Vatican later confirmed that the pope remains awake, is continuing with his medical treatment, and is in good spirits while eating normally. Another update on his health condition is expected later in the day.

Admitted to Hospital for Treatment

The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14, where he was diagnosed with a respiratory tract infection and pneumonia in both lungs. Over the weekend, medical reports also revealed that he had mild kidney insufficiency, which doctors say is currently under control.

Oxygen Therapy and Vigilant Monitoring

As part of his treatment, Pope Francis has been receiving high-flow oxygen therapy through a nasal cannula. Despite these challenges, he remains alert and well-oriented. His doctors have been closely monitoring his condition to prevent any complications.

A large gathering has formed at St. Peter’s Square, where prayers for Pope Francis’ health will take place on Monday night. The event will be led by Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state. Giant electronic billboards with black backgrounds are displaying messages of support and prayer for the pope’s recovery.

Setback in Health and Continued Hospital Stay

Although Pope Francis showed signs of improvement initially, his condition worsened on Saturday when he required supplemental oxygen and blood transfusions due to a low platelet count. Doctors had warned on Friday that he was “not yet out of danger” and was expected to stay in the hospital for at least another week. The primary concern remains the potential onset of sepsis, a serious bloodstream infection that could develop as a complication of pneumonia.

Doctors’ Approach to Treatment

Dr. Sergio Alfieri, head of medicine and surgery at Gemelli Hospital, stated on Friday that the pope is taking a substantial amount of medication and will not be discharged until he is fully stable. He emphasized the need for continued care to prevent Pope Francis from returning to work too soon. “We need to focus on getting through this phase… the pope is not a person who gives up,” he said.

Alfieri also revealed that Pope Francis was aware of the seriousness of his condition and instructed his medical team to be transparent about it.

Pope Francis Expresses Gratitude to Medical Staff

In place of his usual Sunday Angelus prayer, which he typically delivers from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis shared a message expressing his gratitude to hospital staff. “I am confidently continuing my hospitalization at the Gemelli hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment—and rest is also part of the therapy!” he said.

Support from Well-Wishers

People around the world have been expressing their support for the pope’s recovery. Vigils have been held outside the Gemelli hospital, while well-wishers have gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray for him.

Stanley, a visitor from El Salvador, shared his thoughts while photographing a billboard message: “I’m sorry Pope Francis is not well. He’s a good person and very lovable. I say that as a non-Catholic – he’s a person who I respect.”

Pierre, from France, added, “He’s 88 and so would be at risk, but I hope he gets through this. I think he’s a good pope, and has been a fairly modern one, even if the Catholic Church still has a long way to go with modernizing.”

Jim, a visitor from the US, highlighted the pope’s global significance: “He’s one of the most important leaders in the whole world. In my view, he is probably the most important leader – we need him, and I really hope that he lives.”

Despite his health challenges, Pope Francis has maintained an intense work schedule, particularly due to the Catholic Jubilee Year. Last September, he undertook a demanding 12-day tour across the Asia Pacific, where the Catholic Church continues to grow in terms of baptisms and religious vocations.

