Pope Francis Heath: Why Did King Charles and Queen Postpone Vatican Visit?

King Charles and Queen Camilla have postponed their planned state visit to the Vatican as Pope Francis continues to recover from a serious illness, Buckingham Palace announced. The decision was made by mutual agreement, following medical advice recommending that the Pope take an extended period of rest and recuperation.

Pope Francis Returns Home After Five-Week Hospital Stay

Pope Francis, 88, was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday after spending five weeks battling a life-threatening case of pneumonia. His medical team had initially feared for his survival, but after an intensive course of treatment, he was able to return to the Vatican.

A statement from the Vatican confirmed, “Medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation.”

Royal Visit to Italy to Proceed with Adjustments

Despite the postponement of the Vatican visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla’s tour of Italy from April 7-10 is still expected to go ahead. However, modifications to the itinerary are likely, given the change in circumstances.

The visit was initially planned to celebrate the papal jubilee and strengthen the relationship between the Catholic Church and the Church of England. Expressing their support, Buckingham Palace stated, “Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered.”

Pope’s Emotional Farewell at the Hospital

Before leaving the hospital, Pope Francis made a public appearance on a balcony, blessing the gathered crowd. Spotting a woman holding yellow flowers, he warmly remarked, “I see this woman with the yellow flowers. Brava!” The pope waved, gave a thumbs-up, and offered a sign of the cross before being wheeled back inside.

Doctors Considered Stopping Treatment

The severity of the Pope’s condition was revealed by Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the lead physician overseeing his care. He disclosed that at one point, the medical team considered suspending treatment, believing the Pope might not survive the night.

“It was understood that he might not survive the night,” said Dr. Alfieri, referring to a critical bronchospasm attack where the Pope inhaled vomit. Instead, doctors opted for an aggressive treatment plan, despite concerns that it might put his organs at risk.

Pope Francis has a history of lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man. His health deteriorated rapidly after a bout of bronchitis worsened, leading to his hospital admission on February 14.

A Long Road to Recovery

The 38-day hospitalization marked the longest stay of Pope Francis’s 12-year papacy and the second-longest in recent Vatican history. Doctors have now advised him to take at least two months to recover and avoid large public gatherings.

Initially, Buckingham Palace had announced that the visit to the Vatican would proceed despite the Pope’s health concerns. However, with medical experts stressing the need for rest, both sides agreed to delay the meeting until the Pope is well enough to receive visitors.

For now, King Charles and Queen Camilla will continue with their planned engagements in Italy, while the world watches and prays for Pope Francis’s full recovery.