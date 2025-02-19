Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Pope Francis Hospitalized with Pneumonia In Both Lungs: What We Know About His Health

Pope Francis Hospitalized with Pneumonia In Both Lungs: What We Know About His Health

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, leading to his hospitalization as he battles the infection. The 88-year-old pontiff’s condition has been complicated by his advanced age and pre-existing health issues.

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, leading to his hospitalization as he battles the infection.


According to a statement released by the Vatican, the pope’s medical team has been closely monitoring his condition. “Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the statement read, as reported by the New York Post.

Despite his health struggles, a Vatican spokesperson assured that the pope remains in good spirits. “The Holy Father has expressed his gratitude for the prayers and support he has received from around the world,” the spokesperson said.

Recent Health Struggles and Ongoing Treatment

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on Friday after a bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors determined that his condition had escalated to pneumonia, requiring immediate medical attention. He is now undergoing cortisone and antibiotic treatments to fight the bacterial infection affecting his respiratory tract.

In an update provided on Monday, February 17, the Vatican stated that the pope’s medical condition was stable, adding that his fever had subsided. His doctors remain vigilant as they continue to assess his response to treatment.

A History of Health Challenges

Francis has faced several health complications over the years. When he was a young man, he had part of one lung removed due to a pulmonary infection. Additionally, he has suffered from knee problems and sciatica nerve pain, which have led him to rely on a wheelchair, walker, or cane for mobility.

Dr. Maor Sauler, an expert in pulmonary medicine and critical care at Yale School of Medicine, spoke to the Associated Press about the risks facing the pope. “Being older, wheelchair-bound, all those are risk factors for a situation in which we can’t treat it despite our best efforts,” Dr. Sauler explained.

Francis’ recent health issues have included a hospitalization for pneumonia in 2023, surgery to repair a hernia in the same year, and a major operation in 2021, during which he had a portion of his large intestine removed due to severe inflammation and narrowing of the colon.

