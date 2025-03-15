Home
Pope Francis Initiates 3-Year Process for Catholic Reforms Amid Health Struggles

The new process will extend the work of the Synod of Bishops, which has addressed critical issues such as the role of women in the Church.

Pope Francis Initiates 3-Year Process for Catholic Reforms Amid Health Struggles

Pope Francis remains under close medical observation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital as he battles bilateral pneumonia.


Amid ongoing health challenges, Pope Francis on Saturday approved from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital a new three-year initiative aimed at advancing reforms within the global Catholic Church, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the new process will extend the work of the Synod of Bishops, which has addressed critical issues such as the role of women in the Church, including the possibility of female deacons, and greater inclusion of LGBTQ community members within Catholic doctrine.

The synod is expected to engage in global consultations with Catholics over the next three years, culminating in a new summit in 2028, the report said.

The Pope’s prolonged hospitalisation had fueled speculation that he might consider stepping down, but his friends and biographers have dismissed these rumors, with the most recent approval of the reform initiative suggesting that Francis plans to continue his leadership role.

Filed under

Catholic Reforms Pope Francis

