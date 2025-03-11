The Vatican said that the Pontiff is continuing his treatment and his physical therapy for respiration and mobility.

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, leading to his hospitalization as he battles the infection.

Pope Francis had a restful night and woke up about 8 am this morning, according to a statement published on Tuesday morning by the Vatican Press Office.

The Vatican said that the Pontiff is continuing his treatment and his physical therapy for respiration and mobility, and followed the Roman Curia’s Spiritual Exercises via Video link.

The Press Office also stated that the Pope spent time in prayer, and went to the chapel to pray.

On Monday evening, the Vatican provided an update on Pope Francis’ health, noting that given his ongoing improvements, the Pope’s prognosis is no longer “guarded.”

On Monday morning, the Pope received the Eucharist after attending the Curia’s Spiritual Exercises. The Roman Curia’s Spiritual Exercises are being led by the Preacher of the Papal Household, Fr. Roberto Pasolini.

On Monday, the Pope sent a telegram of prayers to those who experienced deadly flooding in the Argentinian port city of Bahia Blanca as well as the nearby city of Cerri.

In his message, Pope Francis expressed his sadness for the natural disaster affecting the region surrounding Bahia Blanca, which, he acknowledged, claimed many lives and causing massive damage.

“I offer fervent prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased. I wish to express my spiritual closeness to the entire population, beseeching the Lord to grant comfort to the bereaved and to all those who are suffering in these moments of pain and uncertainty,” the message read.

The Pope further prayed the Lord also “sustain with His grace” all those committed to searching for the missing and undertaking “the arduous process of rebuilding the devastated areas.”

Earlier, Pope Francis had said, “I think of the many people who find various ways to be close to the sick, becoming a sign of the Lord’s presence for them. We need this “miracle of tenderness” to accompany those who face adversity, in order to bring a little light into the night of pain.”

