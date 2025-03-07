Pope Francis Latest Health Update: Pontiff Still Receiving Oxygen Therapy, Not To Read Sunday Prayers; Vatican

Pope Francis remains under close medical observation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital as he battles bilateral pneumonia, with the 88-year-old pontiff relying on oxygen therapy to aid his recovery. Despite ongoing respiratory challenges, the Vatican says he is consuming solid food and continues to deliver spiritual messages to the faithful.

Pope Francis remains under breathing assistance at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, with medical teams employing various types of ventilation, Vatican confirmed on Friday. While the 88-year-old pontiff is not yet fully mobile, he is reportedly capable of limited movement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The pope is also consuming solid food without the need for assisted feeding, a positive indicator of his recovery. “He is not running down the halls,” a Vatican source remarked, “but he is eating and does not need assisted feeding.”

Public Address Amid Difficulties

On Thursday, Pope Francis recorded a message expressing gratitude to those praying for his recovery. The Vatican acknowledged that the recording was a strenuous effort for the pontiff, as the sound of his oxygen machine was audible in the background.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We could hear yesterday that he was getting oxygen through the nose during audio. Clearly, he won’t read Angelus,” Vatican sources told Fox News, indicating that the pope’s public appearances remain unlikely for the immediate future.

Uncertain Road to Recovery for Pope Francis

As Pope Francis enters his fourth week of hospitalization, the Vatican has not issued any recent updates indicating significant improvement. His doctors are reportedly waiting for more stability before making further public statements.

Dr. Claudio Santini, head of internal medicine at Grassi Hospital, told Corriere della Sera that the absence of positive updates is “not a positive sign.”

“Let us take into account that the Pope probably suffers from a chronic respiratory disease that has recently made him partially disabled. Now double pneumonia has also been added,” Dr. Santini explained.

Pope Francis Having History of Respiratory Issues

Pope Francis has battled respiratory complications since the age of 21, when he underwent surgery to remove part of his lung following pleurisy, an inflammation of the lung’s membranes. The Vatican confirmed that he is currently undergoing therapy for bilateral pneumonia, a condition affecting both lungs.

While oxygen therapy is aiding his recovery, Dr. Santini cautioned that such treatments place considerable stress on the body. “These therapies are necessary,” he said, “but they subject the patient to considerable stress and can eventually impact other vital systems.”

Spiritual Message from Pope Francis

Despite his health struggles, Pope Francis has continued to share spiritual reflections. In his recent homily, he emphasized the significance of the Lenten season and the symbolism of ashes.

“We bow our heads in order to receive the ashes as if to look at ourselves and to look within ourselves. Indeed, the ashes help to remind us that our lives are fragile and insignificant: we are dust, from dust we were created, and to dust we shall return,” the homily read, according to the Vatican.

He urged Catholics to “return to God with all of our hearts” and place Him at the center of their lives.

Also Read: Three U.S. Army Soldiers Arrested For Selling Sensitive Military Information To China