Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis Meets Vatican Secretary of State, His Deputy at Hospital To Approve New Decrees for Saints

Pope Francis Meets Vatican Secretary of State, His Deputy at Hospital To Approve New Decrees for Saints

Pope Francis, who met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his deputy, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, has “decided to convene a consistory about the future canonisations”, according to Vatican’s bulletin.

Pope Francis Meets Vatican Secretary of State, His Deputy at Hospital To Approve New Decrees for Saints

Pope Francis, battling severe pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, remains in critical condition, yet his faith and resilience endure.


Pope Francis, who was hospitalised in critical condition with double pneumonia, met with the Vatican secretary of state and his deputy on Tuesday to approve new decrees for saints and call a meeting to set the dates for their canonisation, the Associated Press reported, quoting the Vatican.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Pope has approved decrees for five people for beatification and two for canonisation, according to Vatican’s bulletin.

Francis, who met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and his deputy, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, has “decided to convene a consistory about the future canonisations”, the statement further said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier, in a statement on Monday, the Vatican had said that “the clinical conditions of the Holy Father, in their critical nature, show a slight improvement.”

“Today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory attacks; some laboratory tests have improved,” the Vatican had said, while providing the latest update on the 88-year-old pontiff’s health.

The Pope was still receiving oxygen, “although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen percentage,” the statement further mentioned.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties, and his condition subsequently worsened.

He is battling pneumonia in both lungs as well as kidney issues in what has become the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year tenure.

The head of the Catholic Church, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of illness over the past two years.

His continued hospitalisation has prompted a global outpour of concern and support, with a special prayer organised recently in St Peter’s Square in Rome.

ALSO READ: Russia Offers To Sell Rare Earth Minerals To US

Filed under

Pope Francis Pope Francis Health

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions Pose Challenges

Telangana Tunnel Collapse: 8 Workers Still Trapped As Rescue Enters Day 5 – Extreme Conditions...

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine