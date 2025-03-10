Home
Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican

Pope Francis, who has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain, has faced multiple health issues over the past two years.

Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican

Pope Francis


Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery and is no longer in immediate danger as he continues treatment for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican announced on Monday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has been hospitalized since February 14 due to a severe respiratory infection, has responded well to evolving medical treatment. The latest statement from the Vatican indicated that his condition had improved sufficiently for doctors to lift their earlier “guarded” prognosis, meaning his life is no longer at immediate risk.

“The improvements recorded in previous days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical assessments, as well as a good response to his drug treatments,” the Vatican said in a statement. However, the pope will remain in the hospital for further treatment, with no exact timeframe given for his discharge.

Stable condition

Over the past week, Pope Francis has been reported to be in stable or improving condition, despite experiencing two episodes of “acute respiratory insufficiency” on March 3. His medical team has continued respiratory physiotherapy to aid his breathing, and he is receiving oxygen via a nasal tube during the day while using non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night.

The pontiff’s hospitalization marks his longest absence from public view since his election in 2013. Despite his health challenges, he has remained engaged in work, holding meetings with top Vatican officials, including Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s second-ranking official. He has also been following a live-streamed spiritual retreat in preparation for Easter.

Pope Francis, who has used a wheelchair in recent years due to knee and back pain, has faced multiple health issues over the past two years. He is particularly vulnerable to lung infections, having suffered from pleurisy in his youth, which led to the partial removal of one lung. Doctors not directly involved in his care have cautioned that, given his age and existing medical conditions, his road to full recovery may be lengthy and challenging.

As he approaches the 12th anniversary of his election as pope on March 13, the Vatican and the Catholic community remain hopeful for his continued improvement and eventual return to his pastoral duties.

