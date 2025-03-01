Pope Francis On Oxygen Support, Recovering But Not Out Of Danger

As Pope Francis continues his recovery journey, the Vatican has assured the public that medical staff are doing everything possible to support his health. While the pontiff’s condition is still a concern, there are positive signs that his recovery is progressing, albeit slowly. The next few days will be crucial.

Pope Francis, who is currently battling pneumonia and mild kidney failure, had a restful night, according to an official Vatican statement.

Pope Francis’ health has taken a concerning turn as he faces new challenges while recovering from double pneumonia. After an episode of bronchial spasm, the 88-year-old pontiff has been placed on non-invasive mechanical ventilation. Though still under care, the Vatican confirms that Pope Francis remains conscious and alert.

Health Setback After Coughing Fit

On Friday, Pope Francis experienced a sudden coughing fit, which worsened his respiratory condition. This led to an episode where he inhaled vomit, necessitating the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation. The Vatican reported that this incident marked a significant setback in the Pope’s ongoing battle with double pneumonia, which he has been fighting for over two weeks.

Positive Signs Despite Setback

While the situation is serious, there are signs of improvement. Pope Francis has been responsive to treatment and has shown a good level of oxygen exchange, which has been encouraging. He continues to wear an oxygen mask to support his breathing, and medical staff have noted that he remains conscious and engaged in his recovery.

Despite the recent complications, doctors have not classified the Pope’s condition as “critical” for the past three days, which is a hopeful sign. However, they remain cautious and emphasize that it is too early to declare him completely out of danger. The medical team is carefully monitoring his recovery and will assess the situation over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Doctors Remain Cautious About Prognosis

The doctors treating Pope Francis remain cautiously optimistic but stress the importance of monitoring the situation closely. While the coughing fit and subsequent bronchial spasm were described as an isolated incident, the pontiff’s recovery remains a delicate process. The medical team at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital has emphasized that it will take time to fully understand how this latest episode will affect his overall health.

Recovery Continues with Close Monitoring

