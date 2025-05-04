Pope Francis’ Popemobile Transformed Into Mobile Clinic For Gaza’s Children As Per His Last Wish

In one of his final acts of compassion, Pope Francis asked that his popemobile be turned into a mobile health clinic for Gaza’s children. Now, that wish is being fulfilled, as the vehicle is prepared to deliver life-saving care in the war-ravaged enclave.

Pope Francis’ iconic popemobile is being transformed into a mobile health clinic for children in Gaza, fulfilling one of his final wishes before his passing. The vehicle, originally used during his 2014 visit to the West Bank, is being repurposed by Caritas Jerusalem, a Catholic charity based in Israel, to deliver urgently needed medical care to children suffering in the besieged territory.

Fulfilling The Pope Francis’ Wish

Caritas Jerusalem, the charity to which the pope donated the vehicle after his Middle East visit, revealed that Pope Francis reached out to them in his final months with a heartfelt request: use the popemobile to help Gaza’s children.

“The purpose of the initiative is to safeguard and uphold children’s fundamental rights and dignity,” Caritas Jerusalem said in a statement.

Peter Brune, Secretary General of Caritas Sweden, emphasized the critical nature of this mission: “This is concrete, life-saving intervention at a time when the health system in Gaza has almost completely collapsed. It’s not just a vehicle, it’s a message that the world has not forgotten about the children in Gaza.”

Pope Francis’ Directive

The vehicle will serve as a mobile clinic carrying medical staff and equipment to treat injuries, test for infections, and suture wounds — vital services for a population with minimal access to healthcare. Brune added that the clinic will help “reach children who today have no access to healthcare – children who are injured and malnourished.”

According to reports from The New York Times, the Vatican has confirmed the late pope’s directive. The popemobile is currently being modified for its new mission, with blast-proof windows among the upgrades required for operating in a war zone. The transformation is expected to take approximately three weeks. However, Caritas Jerusalem is still awaiting final approval from Israeli authorities to transport the vehicle into Gaza.

“This Vehicle Represents Love, Care, and Closeness”

Anton Asfar of Caritas Jerusalem highlighted the emotional significance of the gesture. “This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable, which he expressed throughout the crisis,” he told Vatican News.

Until his last days, Pope Francis remained deeply engaged with the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza. In his final Easter address, he described the situation in the enclave as “dramatic and deplorable,” and called for an immediate end to the war, peace negotiations, and the release of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza.

The late pontiff also maintained a personal connection with the small Catholic community trapped in the war-torn territory. The Church of the Holy Family in Gaza confirmed that Pope Francis contacted their leadership every single day without fail — up until the day he died — seeking updates and offering support.

