Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 due to a severe respiratory illness, which has led to additional health complications. The Vatican reported on Tuesday that the pope, who is currently battling double pneumonia, had a restful night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While his condition remains critical, the Vatican mentioned that there was a slight improvement in his health as of Monday. They also noted that the mild kidney insufficiency reported over the weekend was not a cause for concern.

Double pneumonia is a serious condition that can cause inflammation and scarring in both lungs, making breathing difficult. The Vatican described the pope’s infection as “complex,” caused by multiple microorganisms. Pope Francis, who has been serving as pope since 2013, has faced recurring health issues in the past two years. He is particularly vulnerable to lung infections due to pleurisy he developed in his youth, which led to part of one of his lungs being removed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List