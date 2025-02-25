Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis Rested Well All Night, Vatican Says

Pope Francis Rested Well All Night, Vatican Says

Double pneumonia is a serious condition that can cause inflammation and scarring in both lungs, making breathing difficult. The Vatican described the pope's infection as "complex," caused by multiple microorganisms. Pope Francis, who has been serving as pope since 2013, has faced recurring health issues in the past two years.

Pope Francis Rested Well All Night, Vatican Says

Pope Francis, who is in critical condition in hospital battling double pneumonia


Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 due to a severe respiratory illness, which has led to additional health complications. The Vatican reported on Tuesday that the pope, who is currently battling double pneumonia, had a restful night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While his condition remains critical, the Vatican mentioned that there was a slight improvement in his health as of Monday. They also noted that the mild kidney insufficiency reported over the weekend was not a cause for concern.

Double pneumonia is a serious condition that can cause inflammation and scarring in both lungs, making breathing difficult. The Vatican described the pope’s infection as “complex,” caused by multiple microorganisms. Pope Francis, who has been serving as pope since 2013, has faced recurring health issues in the past two years. He is particularly vulnerable to lung infections due to pleurisy he developed in his youth, which led to part of one of his lungs being removed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2025 Bank Holiday Alert: Where Banks Are Closed On February 26; Check Full List

Filed under

Pope Francis

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine