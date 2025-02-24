Pope Francis Shares Message To 1.2 Billion Catholics From Hospital Bed

Pope Francis, battling severe pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, remains in critical condition, yet his faith and resilience endure. From his hospital bed, the 88-year-old pontiff sends a heartfelt message of gratitude and hope to Catholics worldwide.

Pope Francis has reached out to the 1.2 billion Catholics worldwide with a heartfelt message, as the Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff remains in critical condition.

The Pope has been undergoing treatment for pneumonia in both lungs and chronic bronchitis at the Catholic Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where he was admitted nearly ten days ago. His condition has required high-flow oxygen support to aid his breathing, and he has received blood transfusions due to low platelet counts, essential for clotting.

Pope’s Message from His Hospital Bed

Despite his fragile health, Pope Francis remains composed and expressed gratitude for the medical team tending to him. In a message released by the Vatican, he reassured followers of his ongoing treatment and the importance of rest.

“I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy,” he stated.

The Pope extended his appreciation to the healthcare staff, acknowledging their dedication. “I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick.”

Pope Francis Suffers Severe Respiratory Crisis

The Vatican medical team provided a further update, revealing that blood tests indicated the onset of mild kidney failure. However, doctors assured that the condition remains under control.

Since the most serious update on his health last night, there have been no further respiratory crises, offering a glimmer of hope.

On Saturday, Pope Francis experienced a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, intensifying concerns about his condition.

“He continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair, although in more pain than yesterday,” the Vatican reported.

Doctors remain cautious, describing his prognosis as “reserved,” a term signaling uncertainty. Given his advanced age, frailty, and history of lung disease, his condition has been described as “touch and go.”

Prayers and Concerns for Pope Francis

The main threat looming over the Pope’s recovery is the risk of sepsis, a life-threatening condition that could arise if the infection spreads into his bloodstream.

Pope Francis, who has chronic lung disease and is particularly vulnerable to bronchitis in the winter months, was hospitalized on February 14 after a weeklong struggle with bronchitis worsened.

Initially, doctors diagnosed a complex respiratory tract infection involving viral, bacterial, and fungal elements. This soon led to pneumonia in both lungs, prompting urgent intervention. His treatment regimen includes a combination of cortisone and antibiotics, along with supplemental oxygen as needed.

As the Pope battles his illness, Catholics around the world remain on edge, offering prayers for his recovery. Outside the Gemelli Hospital, nuns and followers have gathered in vigil, reciting rosaries and lighting candles in his honor.

