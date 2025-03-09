Pope Francis, Showing ‘Good Response’ to Treatment, Thanks Volunteers for ‘Miracle of Tenderness’

The Pope acknowledged the critical role that volunteers play in today’s society, particularly in a world dominated by market-driven priorities.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to volunteers worldwide, Pope Francis has praised their “miracle of tenderness” during a special Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, dedicated to those involved in volunteering, as part of the ongoing Holy Year celebrations.

In his message, the Pope acknowledged the critical role that volunteers play in today’s society, particularly in a world dominated by market-driven priorities. “Volunteering is prophecy and a sign of hope,” he said, highlighting how it represents the primacy of altruism, solidarity, and service to the most vulnerable. “Thank you for offering your time and abilities; thank you for the closeness and tenderness with which you care for others, reawakening hope in them!”

Pope Francis also reflected on his own experience of care and tenderness during his ongoing hospitalisation, specifically praising the doctors and healthcare workers who have attended to him. “I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care,” he shared, emphasising the importance of this “miracle of tenderness” in times of hardship.

While recuperating, the Pope has continued to remain connected to the faithful and offered his spiritual prayers for those suffering around the world. He expressed deep concern for the ongoing violence in several countries, including Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In particular, he mentioned the resurgence of violence in Syria, urging for an end to the conflict with full respect for all ethnic and religious groups, especially civilians.

Pope Francis also expressed his gratitude to all those who have supported him in prayer during his illness, offering his own prayers for them in return.

Calling for peace, the Pope entrusted all the faithful to the care of the Virgin Mary as he offered a message of hope and encouragement for the future.

“Let us continue to invoke the gift of peace,” the Pope concluded.

