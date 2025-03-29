Pope has made a remarkable recovery since being discharged from hospital after a life-threatening battle with pneumonia, according to the doctor who coordinated his care.

Pope Francis has made a remarkable recovery since being discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital following a life-threatening battle with double pneumonia, according to Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the doctor who coordinated the pontiff’s care, the Associated Press reported. The 88-year-old, who was hospitalised for five weeks, has shown what Alfieri described as “a truly surprising improvement” in his recovery.

Alfieri, who visited the pope at his Vatican residence on Wednesday, reported that Francis appeared “very lively” during their meeting. “I believe that he will return, if not to 100%, then to 90% of where he was before,” Alfieri reportedly said.

During his brief appearance on Sunday, Pope Francis struggled to lift his arm and gasped for air as he was wheeled back inside, though he managed to bless the crowd with a “heartfelt gesture”. At the time, his voice had been weak, a reflection of the strain he endured during his hospitalisation.

Pointing toward significant progress, Alfieri noted that pope’s voice was regaining strength, and his reliance on supplemental oxygen had decreased. The limited movement of his arm, according to Alfieri, was due to an unspecified trauma that the pope suffered before his hospitalisation, which will require time to heal.

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14 after suffering from severe bronchitis, which quickly developed into double pneumonia. Doctors also discovered a polymicrobial respiratory infection, including viral, bacterial, and fungal elements, complicating his condition. His age and prior lung surgery added further challenges. Alfieri had previously expressed grave concern about the pope’s chances, especially after a critical respiratory crisis a week into his hospitalisation.

At that time, Alfieri said he informed the pope that a “decisive” treatment could save his life, but at the risk of damaging his organs. The pope, showing remarkable resolve, consented to the treatment. “He gave his consent, and then he looked at Massimiliano Streppetti, whom he named his personal health assistant, to say, ‘We approve everything,’” Alfieri recalled, emphasising the pope’s willingness to face the potential risks in order to survive.

Despite overcoming double pneumonia, Pope Francis continues to battle a fungal infection, which doctors predict will take months to fully resolve. In addition to ongoing treatment for the infection, the pope is also receiving physical, respiratory, and speech therapy to aid in his recovery.

In this week’s visit, Pope Francis demonstrated his characteristic humour. When Alfieri joked about the pope’s mental sharpness, comparing it to that of someone in their 50s or 60s, the pope quipped, “Not 50, 40,”. “So his good sense of humor is back,” Alfieri recalled.

Despite positive signs, doctors have asked Pope to rest for at least two months and avoid crowds during his recovery.

