Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Hospital Stay, Removes Oxygen Mask

Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Hospital Stay, Removes Oxygen Mask

Pope Francis has made notable progress in his recovery, allowing him to discontinue the use of an oxygen mask, according to a statement from the Vatican on Wednesday.

Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Hospital Stay, Removes Oxygen Mask


Pope Francis has made notable progress in his recovery, allowing him to discontinue the use of an oxygen mask, according to a statement from the Vatican on Wednesday. The 88-year-old pontiff has been undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since February 14.

Health Update from the Vatican

Recent medical bulletins indicate that the Pope’s condition has been improving. The Vatican confirmed that while he is still receiving medical care, his reliance on high-flow oxygen therapy has been significantly reduced. The ongoing motor and respiratory physiotherapy is yielding positive results, though the pneumonia has not yet been fully eradicated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite these improvements, Vatican officials have cautioned that the oxygen mask may be reintroduced if necessary. They also clarified that Pope Francis’s discharge is not yet imminent, emphasizing the need for continued observation and treatment.

A Gradual Recovery

Earlier in his hospitalization, Pope Francis experienced breathing difficulties, prompting concerns about his overall health. However, in recent days, his condition has stabilized, and he has even managed short periods of breathing without assistance. Instead of an oxygen mask, he now relies on a nasal cannula—a small tube that delivers oxygen—though its usage has been gradually reduced.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Vatican had been releasing daily updates on the Pope’s health, given the seriousness of his condition, but the latest improvements suggest that further bulletins may now be issued less frequently.

Implications for Easter Celebrations

With Easter approaching, questions remain about the Pope’s ability to lead the significant religious ceremonies marking Christianity’s holiest period. The Vatican has stated that no final decisions have been made regarding his participation, as his recovery continues to be closely monitored.

Pope Francis, who had part of a lung removed in his youth, has faced several health challenges in recent years. While his current hospitalization has raised concerns, the latest reports offer hope that he is on the path to recovery.

Filed under

Pope Francis

Trump gives Iran a two-mo

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: Two Months To Strike New Nuclear Deal Or Face Consequences
newsx

US Teacher Brittany Fortinberry, Exposed For Abusing Students For Group Sex
newsx

Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Hospital Stay, Removes Oxygen Mask
ICE reports a surge in de

How Many Migrants Has Trump Deported? ICE Reports Over 28,000 Deportations In First Seven Weeks
Justine Musk in a candid

Elon Musk’s First Wife Justine Musk Says He Told Her: ‘If You Were My Employee,...
newsx

Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz, What Is It ?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: Two Months To Strike New Nuclear Deal Or Face Consequences

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran: Two Months To Strike New Nuclear Deal Or Face Consequences

US Teacher Brittany Fortinberry, Exposed For Abusing Students For Group Sex

US Teacher Brittany Fortinberry, Exposed For Abusing Students For Group Sex

How Many Migrants Has Trump Deported? ICE Reports Over 28,000 Deportations In First Seven Weeks

How Many Migrants Has Trump Deported? ICE Reports Over 28,000 Deportations In First Seven Weeks

Elon Musk’s First Wife Justine Musk Says He Told Her: ‘If You Were My Employee, I’d Fire You’

Elon Musk’s First Wife Justine Musk Says He Told Her: ‘If You Were My Employee,...

Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz, What Is It ?

Google Doodle Celebrates Nowruz, What Is It ?

Entertainment

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Big U On Run? Bricc Baby & Others Arrested In Major Gang Bust

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Kanye West Targets Jay-Z, Beyoncé, And Their Children In Social Media Outburst

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For A Better Future

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Netflix India’s Hypocrisy Over Not Supporting Indian Content: Fingers Crossed For

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their Wedding Plans- Here’s Why!

Trouble In Paradise? Selena Gomez And Her Fiance Benny Blanco Put A Pause On Their

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love Story

I Followed Him Back: Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals How A Simple Instagram Exchange Kickstarted Their Love

Lifestyle

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation