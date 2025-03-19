Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Hospital Stay, Removes Oxygen Mask

Pope Francis has made notable progress in his recovery, allowing him to discontinue the use of an oxygen mask, according to a statement from the Vatican on Wednesday.

Health Update from the Vatican

Recent medical bulletins indicate that the Pope’s condition has been improving. The Vatican confirmed that while he is still receiving medical care, his reliance on high-flow oxygen therapy has been significantly reduced. The ongoing motor and respiratory physiotherapy is yielding positive results, though the pneumonia has not yet been fully eradicated.

Despite these improvements, Vatican officials have cautioned that the oxygen mask may be reintroduced if necessary. They also clarified that Pope Francis’s discharge is not yet imminent, emphasizing the need for continued observation and treatment.

A Gradual Recovery

Earlier in his hospitalization, Pope Francis experienced breathing difficulties, prompting concerns about his overall health. However, in recent days, his condition has stabilized, and he has even managed short periods of breathing without assistance. Instead of an oxygen mask, he now relies on a nasal cannula—a small tube that delivers oxygen—though its usage has been gradually reduced.

The Vatican had been releasing daily updates on the Pope’s health, given the seriousness of his condition, but the latest improvements suggest that further bulletins may now be issued less frequently.

Implications for Easter Celebrations

With Easter approaching, questions remain about the Pope’s ability to lead the significant religious ceremonies marking Christianity’s holiest period. The Vatican has stated that no final decisions have been made regarding his participation, as his recovery continues to be closely monitored.

Pope Francis, who had part of a lung removed in his youth, has faced several health challenges in recent years. While his current hospitalization has raised concerns, the latest reports offer hope that he is on the path to recovery.