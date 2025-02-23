Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Pope Francis Shows Signs Of Stability After Critical Health Scare

Pope Francis Shows Signs Of Stability After Critical Health Scare

Despite the challenges, the pope expressed gratitude to medical staff in a message published in place of his usual Sunday Angelus prayer.

Pope Francis Shows Signs Of Stability After Critical Health Scare


Pope Francis, who has been battling a severe lung infection, had a “restful night” in hospital, the Vatican reported on Sunday morning, offering a brief but reassuring update on his condition.

The 88-year-old pontiff, admitted to Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14, has been in critical condition due to pneumonia and a complex lung infection. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni’s one-line statement did not provide details on whether the pope was awake or eating but suggested slight stability after a concerning period of respiratory distress.

Francis has received high-flow oxygen therapy to aid his breathing, following what doctors described as a prolonged asthma-like attack. Additionally, he required blood transfusions due to a low platelet count, a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Doctors have warned that the primary threat remains the potential onset of sepsis, a severe bloodstream infection that could arise as a complication of pneumonia.

Despite the challenges, the pope expressed gratitude to medical staff in a message published in place of his usual Sunday Angelus prayer. “I am confidently continuing my hospitalisation at the Gemelli hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment – and rest is also part of the therapy!” he wrote. The message, prepared in advance, concluded with a request for prayers.

Senior Vatican officials have called for intensified prayers for the pope’s recovery. Archbishop Rino Fisichella, speaking at a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, urged attendees to keep the pontiff in their thoughts and prayers.

Reports of the pope’s deteriorating condition have sparked speculation about a possible resignation, though Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin dismissed such discussions as “useless” and premature. The Vatican also denied reports that Parolin and the pope’s chief canonist had secretly visited Francis in hospital to discuss potential resignation procedures.

Francis has long maintained a rigorous schedule despite recurring health issues. Last year, he undertook an exhausting 12-day visit to the Asia Pacific, underscoring his commitment to his papal duties. However, his ongoing health struggles have renewed concerns over the long-term sustainability of his leadership.

While the Vatican has confirmed that the pope remains in a critical condition, his reportedly peaceful night offers a glimmer of hope for his recovery. He is expected to remain in hospital for at least another week under close medical supervision.

ALSO READ: American Airlines Flight AA292 From New York To Delhi Reportedly Diverted To Rome

