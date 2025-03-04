"The Pope slept through the night and now continues to rest," the Holy See Press Office said in the morning.

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, leading to his hospitalization as he battles the infection.

Pope Francis slept well through the night and is still resting after suffering two respiratory insufficiencies a day earlier, the Vatican News reported on Tuesday.

Pope has been receiving treatment for pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital since 14 February.

Pope Francis experienced “two episodes of acute respiratory failure,” the Vatican said Monday, marking the latest in a series of medical crises the 88-year-old pontiff has endured since he was first hospitalised on February 14, CNN reported.

Monday’s episodes were caused by a “significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus” and a consequent narrowing of the airways, the report further stated.

Earlier on Monday, the Pope underwent two bronchoscopies, and doctors removed a buildup of secretions. In the afternoon, Francis was given oxygen through a mask to help with his breathing, according to the Vatican.

“It was a complicated afternoon,” Vatican sources told CNN, adding that the acute respiratory crisis, which lasted for part of the afternoon, was over and that the Pope was resting.

Theodore Iwashyna, professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins University told CNN that a bronchoscopy is a moderately invasive procedure, and that “it is not good” to need two bronchoscopies within a short period of time to manage secretions.

“In a person that’s quite ill and requiring non-invasive ventilatory support, you would usually need to have a good reason to do it,” Iwashyna reportedly said, adding that mucus buildup is not a positive sign in a patient with pneumonia.

