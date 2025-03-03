Pope Francis Suffers Two Episodes Of Acute Respiratory Failure; Condition Remains Reserved: Vatican

Pope Francis, 87, experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure, prompting urgent medical intervention at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, the Vatican announced. Despite undergoing bronchoscopies and requiring breathing support, the pontiff remains alert, though his prognosis remains uncertain.

Pope Francis experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure on Monday, attributed to a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and consequent bronchospasm, the Vatican announced in a brief statement.

The 87-year-old pontiff underwent two bronchoscopies to aspirate the abundant secretions, the statement said. Following the procedures, non-invasive mechanical ventilation was resumed to support his breathing. Despite the health scare, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis remains alert, oriented, and cooperative.

Condition Remains Uncertain

While the pope’s current state is stable, the Vatican cautioned that his prognosis remains reserved, indicating that his condition could still pose concerns.

Earlier on Monday, the Vatican reported that the pope had rested well overnight during his 17th night at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

“The pope rested well all night,” the Holy See’s press office stated, offering a brief but hopeful update.

On Sunday evening, the Vatican announced that Pope Francis’ condition remained stable following a breathing crisis on Friday.

Jesuit Pope Leading The Catholic Church Since March 2013

The 86-year-old leader of nearly 1.4 billion Catholics required an oxygen mask on Friday and Saturday but managed without it on Sunday. He participated in mass and spent the day alternating between rest and prayer.

On the same day, Francis met with Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, and Venezuelan archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, a senior Vatican official.

The Jesuit pope, who has led the Catholic Church since March 2013, is receiving treatment in a special suite reserved for pontiffs on the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital.

Francis, born Jorge Bergoglio, missed his traditional Angelus prayer for the third consecutive Sunday, with the Vatican instead issuing a written message.

In the statement, the pope expressed gratitude to well-wishers, saying, “I feel all your affection and closeness and, at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all.”

