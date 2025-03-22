Home
Pope Francis To Appear in Public for First Time in Five Weeks Amid Pneumonia Recovery

According to the Vatican, the pope plans to make a brief appearance around noon on Sunday, offering a greeting and blessing to the public.

Pope Francis remains under close medical observation at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital as he battles bilateral pneumonia.


Pope Francis is planning to make a public appearance for the first time in more than five weeks on Sunday, with the 88-year-old pontiff expected to offer a blessing from the window of his room at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital as he battles double pneumonia, Reuters reported on Saturday, citing the Vatican.

According to the Vatican’s statement, Francis plans to make a brief appearance around noon on Sunday, offering a greeting and blessing to the public.

The pope was admitted to the hospital on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that required ongoing treatment. Since his hospitalisation, he has only been seen once in public, when the Vatican released a photo last week showing him praying in the hospital chapel.

This will mark his first public appearance since February 9, when he last delivered his weekly prayer in St. Peter’s Square before his hospitalisation. The Vatican has, however, clarified that the Pope won’t be delivering the regular prayer this Sunday.

Francis, who has a history of lung issues, is particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections. His ongoing health complications have been the most serious of his 12-year papacy, reports suggest.

On Friday, the Vatican noted that Pope Francis had been reducing his use of high-flow oxygen to aid his breathing, a positive sign in his ongoing recovery. However, Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the Vatican’s chief doctrinal official, explained that the Pope may need time to “relearn how to speak” after using oxygen during his stay, as the treatment can dry out the vocal cords. Despite this, Cardinal Fernandez reassured that his overall physical condition was stable.

