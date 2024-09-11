Pope Francis To Celebrate Mass At Singapore’s National Stadium In Historic Visit

Singapore is gearing up for a historic event as Pope Francis prepares to celebrate Mass at the National Stadium, accommodating 50,000 people, on Thursday evening. This event marks the conclusion of the Pope’s 12-day Asia-Pacific tour, which has taken him to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea. Despite Singapore’s Catholic population being under 10%, the visit underscores the global reach of the Pope’s influence.

Extensive Preparations Underway

The National Stadium, renowned for hosting major events such as performances by Taylor Swift and Madonna, is undergoing significant transformations to host the Pope. Workers have covered the pitch with rubber flooring, set up rows of chairs, and the choir is busy rehearsing hymns. One volunteer, Karen Cheah, shared, “Since we were told that he was coming [to Singapore], we’ve been praying. Once he got on the plane and visited the other countries, the reality hit that it’s coming up: we are next.”

Heightened Security and Volunteer Training

In response to recent security threats, including a foiled plot in Indonesia, extensive security measures are in place. Kevin Ho, who leads the security volunteer team, explained, “Because of the current heightened sense of security, the police have been very active in working with us. Our volunteers have been having sleepless nights, doing the operational work. We are trying to make the visit as safe and successful as it can be.” Volunteers have also received basic defense training to handle various emergency scenarios.

Papal Messages and Global Impact

Pope Francis’s visit is loaded with symbolic significance, as he continues to address global issues. During his tour, he made a joint call for peace in Jakarta alongside the grand imam of Southeast Asia’s largest mosque. He also praised Indonesians for their family values, though some commentators pointed out inaccuracies in his statistics. “Of course, the Pope has a message. But at the same time, he is also the message,” said Monsignor Stephen Yim, co-chair of the organizing committee at the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore.

High Demand and Personal Significance

The demand for seats at the Papal Mass has been incredibly high, with many Catholics viewing it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Stephanie Yuen, one of the lucky attendees, remarked, “Seeing the Pope in person feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As a Catholic, that’s something I don’t want to miss, especially in my own country.” Carpenter Govindharaj Muthiah, who made chairs for the Pope, noted, “Tensions around the globe are quite high. It’s heartwarming that he made trips to countries with many different religions. Unity is the message he is putting across.”

Reflecting on Past Papal Visits

This visit is significant as it marks Singapore’s second papal visit, following Pope John Paul II’s brief stay in 1986. Kevin Ho recalled, “The only emotion I remember was that palpable sense of excitement when the Pope came around. It was electric. I will never forget that.” The anticipation for this Mass mirrors the historical importance of the previous papal visit, underscoring the deep reverence and excitement surrounding Pope Francis’s arrival.

Pope Francis’s visit to Singapore is not only a testament to his global influence but also highlights Singapore’s role as a significant host of major religious events. The visit has inspired both Catholics and non-Catholics, reinforcing messages of unity and peace amidst global challenges.

