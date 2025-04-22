Home
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Pope Francis to Lie in State Ahead of Saturday Funeral – Here’s How The Next Few Days Will Unfold

Following the passing of Pope Francis on Monday morning, preparations for his funeral are now underway, with the Vatican announcing details of the days ahead as the Catholic world mourns the spiritual leader.

The late Pope is currently lying in an open coffin in the chapel of Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican residence where he lived throughout his papacy. Beginning Wednesday, his remains will be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica, where mourners will have the opportunity to pay their final respects, CNN reported.

Wednesday Schedule

  • According to the Vatican, at 9 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, Francis’ coffin will be transferred from Casa Santa Marta to St. Peter’s Basilica. The Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, will preside over a short prayer in the chapel before the solemn procession begins.
  • The procession will follow a sacred route: moving through Piazza Santa Marta, Piazza dei Protomartiri Romani, then passing under the Arch of the Bells into St. Peter’s Square, before entering the basilica through the central door, the CNN report said.
  • Once inside, Cardinal Farrell will reportedly preside over the Liturgy of the Word, following which Pope Francis’s remains will lie in state within the basilica. Cardinals, clergy, and members of the public will be able to visit and pay tribute to the late pontiff.
  • The Pope will lie in state from Wednesday until Saturday morning, the report said.

Saturday Funeral

On Saturday, Pope Francis’ funeral will be held at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET) in St. Peter’s Square, outside the Vatican’s main basilica. As previously announced by the Vatican, Cardinal Giovanni Battista, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside over the funeral Liturgy.

According to the CNN report, the ceremony will conclude with a final Commendation and Valediction, after which the Pope’s coffin will be taken back inside St. Peter’s Basilica for the concluding part of the service.

Pope Francis’ remains will then be transported to Rome’s Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he will be laid to rest.

