Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis’ Tomb Opens to Public at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Faithful Pay Respects

Pope Francis’ Tomb Opens to Public at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Faithful Pay Respects

Roman Catholic faithful gathered to pay their respects at the newly opened tomb of Pope Francis, located in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome.

Pope Francis’ Tomb Opens to Public at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, Faithful Pay Respects

Roman Catholic faithful gathered to pay their respects at the newly opened tomb of Pope Francis, located in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome.


Roman Catholic faithful gathered on Sunday to pay their respects at the newly opened tomb of Pope Francis, located in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, The Associated Press reported. The white tomb, bearing the Latin inscription “Franciscus,” became a place of quiet reflection and remembrance just a day after world leaders and hundreds of thousands of mourners bade farewell to the late pontiff.

A single white rose lay on the tomb, illuminated softly by a warm light, while above it hung a reproduction of Pope Francis’ pectoral cross, the report said, adding that many visitors crossed themselves or captured the moment with their phones as they passed by.

“Pope Francis for me was an inspiration, a guide,” Elias Caravalhal told AP. Caravalhal, who lives in Rome, said he was unable to pay his respects when Francis was lying in state at St. Peter’s Basilica after his death on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He said he came to the tomb to bid farewell and “to thank him for what he has done.”

According to the AP report, the tomb was opened to the public on the second day of nine official days of mourning. Following the mourning period, a conclave will be convened to elect the next pope. While no date has been formally announced, Church protocol requires the conclave to begin by May 10.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cardinals who travelled to Rome for Francis’ funeral are expected to meet throughout the week to begin deliberations on the future direction of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church, the report said.

Pope Francis personally chose his burial site near an icon of the Madonna he deeply revered, with the decision reflecting his “humble, simple and essential” approach to life, the archbishop who oversees St. Mary Major Basilica reportedly said on Friday.

ALSO READ: Canada Election 2025: It’s Carney vs. Poilievre, But Is Trump Unofficially On The Ballot?

Filed under

Pope Francis Tomb Rome St. Mary Major Basilica

newsx

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed
Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu D

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...
newsx

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...
Bypassing Barriers: How I

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze
The death toll from the p

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25
newsx

Recalling Champaran Satyagraha, Where Bihar’s Boy Played A Vital Role In The Movement
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Shake-Up Likely: Senthil Balaji To Resign, Ponmudy May Be Removed

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In Vancouver?

What Is the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival, The Filipino Celebration That Was Struck by Violence In...

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB vs DC Match

Virat Kohli’s Epic Reply To KL Rahul Revealed: Ex-RCB Coach Shares Story Ahead Of RCB...

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Bypassing Barriers: How Indian Goods Enter Pakistan Despite Trade Freeze

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Death Toll from Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Rises to 25

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After