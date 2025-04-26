Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the dean of the College of Cardinals, delivered a heartfelt homily at the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, commemorating the pontiff’s efforts to deliver peace and advocate for the marginalised, BBC reported. During his address, Cardinal Re highlighted Pope Francis’s unwavering commitment to building bridges, not walls, and his profound dedication to the poor and displaced people around the world.

A Voice for Peace in a Time of Conflict

Reflecting on Pope Francis’s leadership amid global uncertainty, Cardinal Re noted the pope’s relentless call for peace, especially in a world scarred by war. Quoting the late pope, Cardinal Re recalled Pope Francis’s frequent statements on the devastating consequences of conflict: “War, he said, results in the death of people and the destruction of homes, hospitals, and schools. War always leaves the world worse than it was before: it is always a painful and tragic defeat for everyone.”

The cardinal further stressed that the pope’s advocacy for peace was deeply rooted in his actions that were centred on unity and understanding. “Build bridges, not walls,” Cardinal Re quoted, stressing that this message had been a core element of Pope Francis’s teachings throughout his papacy.

A Champion for the Marginalised

Cardinal Re also paid tribute to Pope Francis’s steadfast work on behalf of the poor and marginalised, underscoring the pope’s relentless efforts to serve those most in need. He recalled that Francis’s very first journey as pope took him to the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, where thousands of refugees attempting to reach Europe tragically drowned at sea.

“The island symbolises the tragedy of emigration,” Cardinal Re said, adding, “In the same vein was his trip to Lesbos, together with the Ecumenical Patriarch and the Archbishop of Athens, as well as the celebration of a Mass on the border between Mexico and the United States during his journey to Mexico.” These visits were key moments in Pope Francis’s advocacy for migrants and his commitment to addressing global humanitarian crises.

A Pope Among the People

Cardinal Re continued with his homage, praising Pope Francis’s “pastoral leadership” and his resolute personality. “He established direct contact with individuals and peoples, eager to be close to everyone, with a marked attention to those in difficulty, giving himself without measure, especially to the marginalized, the least among us,” the cardinal said, according to BBC.

Painting a picture of the late pope as someone who was not only a spiritual leader but also a man of the people, constantly reaching out with an open heart to those in need, the cardinal further said, “He was a Pope among the people”, noting that Pope Francis’s leadership style was defined by his closeness to the common people, his attentiveness to the signs of the times, and his openness to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.

“The outpouring of affection that we have witnessed in recent days following his passing from this earth into eternity tells us how much the profound pontificate of Pope Francis touched minds and hearts”, Cardinal Re said, reflecting on the immense respect and admiration the late pontiff garnered during his lifetime.

