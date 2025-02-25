Pope Francis Unwell: How Is The New Pope Chosen And What Do The Black And White Smoke Signals Mean?

Learn about the papal election process, the meaning of SEDE VACANTE, and how black and white smoke signals indicate the election of a new Pope. Explore Pope Francis' health decline and what happens when a Pope passes away.

Pope Francis, who is currently battling pneumonia and mild kidney failure, had a restful night, according to an official Vatican statement.

What is SEDE VACANTE:

With Pope Francis’ health deteriorating, discussions have intensified about who will be the next Pope.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pope Election: The health of Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, has recently been in serious decline, and he was hospitalized for several days due to a lung infection and kidney issues. Prayers are being held worldwide, especially within the Christian community, for his full recovery.

As Pope Francis’ health continues to decline, there is growing speculation about who will be the next Pope. In this article, we explain who the Pope is, the process of electing a new Pope after the death of the current one, and the meaning behind the famous black and white smoke signals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is the Pope?

The Pope is the Bishop of Rome and the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church. While Jesus Christ is the invisible head of the Church, the Pope serves as its visible head. He is also known as the “Supreme Pontiff,” and his position is referred to as the “Papacy.” The Papacy oversees the administrative body of the Holy See and Vatican City. Vatican City maintains diplomatic relations with countries all over the world.

Who is Pope Francis?

Pope Francis is the current Pope. He succeeded Pope Benedict XVI after his resignation in 2013. He is the 266th Pope of the Catholic Church and belongs to the tradition of Saint Peter (30 AD). Pope Francis was the first South American Pope and the first Jesuit to hold the papacy. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1936, he was appointed a Jesuit priest in 1969, a bishop in 1992, and the Archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. He became Pope on March 13, 2013, after Pope Benedict XVI resigned for health reasons.

Pope Francis:

A Progressive Leader Pope Francis is known for his progressive views. He has called on the Church to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community and has opposed same-sex marriages, the appointment of female priests, and abortion. In 2024, he referred to incidents of child sexual abuse within the Church as a stain on its legacy. He has also campaigned for reforms in the Church and against corruption.

A Peaceful and Measured Life Journalist Francesca Ambroghetti, who wrote the biography Pope Francis: His Life in His Own Words, described Pope Francis’ life as calm and measured. In an interview with Reuters, she emphasized how he led a quiet and disciplined life.

What Happens If the Pope Dies? After the Pope’s death, several ancient customs and laws are followed to elect a new Pope. The Camerlengo (the chamberlain) confirms the Pope’s death. The Camerlengo is the Church’s treasurer. He calls out the Pope’s baptismal name three times. If there is no response, the Pope is officially declared dead. Currently, Cardinal Kevin Farrell holds the position of Camerlengo.

Why is the Fisherman’s Ring Broken?

After the Pope’s death, the Fisherman’s Ring, which bears the seal of the Pope’s authority, is broken to prevent its misuse. Additionally, the Pope’s apartment is sealed. The media and the Church are informed, and a nine-day mourning period called Novendiale is observed. The Pope’s body is placed in St. Peter’s Basilica for the public to pay their respects. The funeral is held 4 to 6 days after the Pope’s death. Pope Francis had expressed in 2022 that he wished to be buried in the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome.

How Is the New Pope Elected?

SEDE VACANTE means “the seat is vacant” when the Pope’s position is unoccupied. During this time, the College of Cardinals assumes authority over the Church. Within 15 to 20 days, all Cardinals under the age of 80 gather in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. They are isolated from the outside world to ensure a fair election.

Cardinals Vote in Several Rounds The Cardinals vote in multiple rounds until one candidate achieves a two-thirds majority. If no Pope is elected in the first round, black smoke is released from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Once a Pope is elected, white smoke signals the election, and a representative from the College of Cardinals announces from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, “Habemus Papam,” meaning “We have a Pope.” The new Pope then appears in white garments to address the public.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Government Employees To Protest As Talks With State Fail, Mass Leave On Tuesday