Pope Francis Uses Foul Language for LGBTQ People Behind the Closed Doors in Middle of Pride Month

Pope Francis again seemed to repeat his month ago mistake. He is reported to have used homophobic slurs again in closed-door meeting.

ANSA reported, while addressing the Roman priests at the Salesian Pontifical University on Tuesday, he said, “There is an air of fa****ness in the Vatican,”

but, when he was publicly asked about the closed-door meeting statement, he sang completely opposite of what he alleged. He then highlighted the necessity of accepting gay people, while also hinting that young gay men’s should avoid attending priest seminars.

He concluded his addressal that, everyone should be allowed to enter the church, but implied objection at gay men’s seeking for priesthood.

Later, The Vatican Press Office released the highlights of the meet, highlighting the key topics discussed by the pope, which includes Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel-Hamas war and artificial intelligence, but the letter didn’t exclusively highlighted the pope’s homophobic statement.

Initially a month ago, in a closed-door meeting with the bishops, he said that the priesthood colleges today are too much filled with “frociaggine” – this term is an extremely derogatory Italian slur.

Infact, when Pope Francis was asked at the Italian Bishops’ Conference that whether gay men should be allowed to train for the priesthood as long as they are virgins, he denied nonchalantly.

Pope’s last month apology

When pope’s last month when Pope’s true intentions came out in the public, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni offered an apology to the community on behalf of the Pope.

Bruni said, “As he has had the opportunity to state on several occasions, ‘In the Church there is room for everyone, for everyone! No one is useless, no one is superfluous, there is room for everyone. Just as we are, everyone”.

He further added, “The Pope never intended to offend or express himself in homophobic terms, and he extends his apologies to those who were offended by the use of a term that was reported by others,”

Some unnamed Bishops, who attended the meeting reportedly said, that Pope used that term, ‘jokingly’.

Show Full Article