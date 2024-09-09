Key Takeaways:

Pope Francis visited the remote town of Vanimo, Papua New Guinea, bringing aid, medicine, and toys.

He urged the community to reject tribal violence, superstition, and harmful behaviors.

The pope celebrated Mass in Port Moresby, encouraging the people of Papua New Guinea to embrace their faith and value.

The visit underscores Pope Francis’ focus on reaching the “peripheries” of the Church, connecting with remote and marginalized communities.

Papua New Guinea is home to 2.5 million Catholics, who practice Christianity alongside local customs.

Pope Francis, on his Southeast Asia and Pacific nations tour, made a significant stop in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, visiting the remote town of Vanimo. Known for its surf spots and colonial history, the town welcomed the 87-year-old pontiff with enthusiasm as he delivered humanitarian aid, medicine, clothing, and toys, marking one of the most remote papal visits in recent history.

A Warm Welcome in Vanimo

Vanimo, a small town with a population of 10,000 located on Papua New Guinea’s northern coast, witnessed a grand reception for Pope Francis. Around 20,000 people gathered at the Vanimo Cathedral field, where traditional dancers and singers performed in honor of his arrival. The Pope, in a symbolic gesture, donned a feathered headpiece presented to him by the locals.

In his address, Pope Francis focused on urging the community to foster peace and overcome tribal conflicts, which have plagued the country due to disputes over land and resources. He highlighted the importance of leaving behind harmful behaviors such as violence, alcohol and drug abuse, superstition, and gender-based violence. “These destructive behaviors imprison many of our brothers and sisters and take away their happiness,” he said.

Mass in Port Moresby

Earlier in the day, Pope Francis celebrated Mass at a packed football stadium in Papua New Guinea’s capital, Port Moresby, where over 35,000 people gathered. He encouraged the people of this “faraway” nation to embrace their faith, reminding them of their importance in the eyes of the Church. The Mass featured a vibrant display of traditional performances, with dancers in grass skirts and feathered headdresses performing to the beat of drums.

“You who live on this large island in the Pacific may sometimes think of yourselves as distant, far from the center. But today, the Lord is drawing near, showing you are at the heart of His care,” Pope Francis told the crowd.

He also acknowledged the struggles faced by the marginalized and those affected by superstition and prejudice, expressing his concern for their well-being and calling for the Church to stand by those in need.

A Journey to the Peripheries

The pope’s visit to Vanimo underscores his commitment to reaching out to the “peripheries” rather than focusing solely on major capitals. Papua New Guinea, home to about 10 million people, with 2.5 million Catholics, is known for its rugged terrain and lack of road connectivity, making it one of the most remote destinations on the Pope’s tour. He traveled to Vanimo via a chartered Royal Australian Air Force C-130, demonstrating his dedication to connecting with even the most isolated communities.

Pope Francis has often emphasized the importance of serving communities on the fringes, whether geographically or socially. His visit to Papua New Guinea is part of his longest international journey to date, which began in Indonesia and includes stops in East Timor, Singapore, and other Southeast Asian and Oceanic nations.

The Role of Catholicism in Papua New Guinea

In Papua New Guinea, Catholicism plays a vital role in a society that blends Christianity with local beliefs and traditions. The pope’s visit highlights the Church’s ongoing mission to support the faithful in this diverse cultural landscape.

As he continues his journey across Southeast Asia and Oceania, Pope Francis remains steadfast in his message of peace, reconciliation, and the Church’s responsibility to uplift those on the peripheries.

MUST READ: Israel Strikes Central Syria: 7 Dead And 15 Injured