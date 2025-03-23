Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay of battling pneumonia, Reuters reported. This comes nearly a week after his first public appearance on February 14.

The 88-year-old pontiff waved to his well-wishers from a hospital balcony, and left the premises shortly after noon, travelling in a convoy towards the Basilica of Saint Mary Major before returning to the Vatican, the report stated, adding that doctors have advised the Pope to take an additional two months of rest at the Vatican for a full recovery.

According to the report, he was seen in a wheelchair, with a slightly swollen face, and spoke briefly in a feeble voice to thank a well-wisher who brought yellow flowers. While he had been receiving oxygen throughout his hospital stay, reports suggest he was breathing on his own during his public appearance, though he used a small nasal oxygen tube while travelling in his car.

Meanwhile, hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside the hospital, chanting “Francis, Francis” before his appearance. Though he did not deliver his usual Sunday noon prayer at St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican released a prepared text from Pope Francis which expressed gratitude to doctors and hospital staff for their “tireless care” during his treatment.

