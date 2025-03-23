Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers In First Public Appearance As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week Hospital Stay

Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers In First Public Appearance As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week Hospital Stay

Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay of battling pneumonia

Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers In First Public Appearance As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week Hospital Stay

Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay of battling pneumonia.


Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital on Sunday after a five-week stay of battling pneumonia, Reuters reported. This comes nearly a week after his first public appearance on February 14.

The 88-year-old pontiff waved to his well-wishers from a hospital balcony, and left the premises shortly after noon, travelling in a convoy towards the Basilica of Saint Mary Major before returning to the Vatican, the report stated, adding that doctors have advised the Pope to take an additional two months of rest at the Vatican for a full recovery.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, he was seen in a wheelchair, with a slightly swollen face, and spoke briefly in a feeble voice to thank a well-wisher who brought yellow flowers. While he had been receiving oxygen throughout his hospital stay, reports suggest he was breathing on his own during his public appearance, though he used a small nasal oxygen tube while travelling in his car.

Meanwhile, hundreds of well-wishers gathered outside the hospital, chanting “Francis, Francis” before his appearance. Though he did not deliver his usual Sunday noon prayer at St. Peter’s Square, the Vatican released a prepared text from Pope Francis which expressed gratitude to doctors and hospital staff for their “tireless care” during his treatment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks Set to Resume in Saudi Arabia: What to Expect

 

Filed under

Pope Francis Vatican

newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season...
french president emmanuel

Macron Condemns Antisemitism After Attack on Orleans’ Chief Rabbi
newsx

CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI
newsx

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals
Wildfires raging across N

Wildfires Force Evacuations, Prompt Emergency Declaration in the Carolinas
Pope Francis was discharg

Pope Francis Waves To Well-Wishers In First Public Appearance As He Leaves For Vatican After 5-Week...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season Opener

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season...

Macron Condemns Antisemitism After Attack on Orleans’ Chief Rabbi

Macron Condemns Antisemitism After Attack on Orleans’ Chief Rabbi

CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI

CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals

Watch | Ishan Kishan Shines On SRH Debut With Explosive Half-Century Against Rajasthan Royals

Wildfires Force Evacuations, Prompt Emergency Declaration in the Carolinas

Wildfires Force Evacuations, Prompt Emergency Declaration in the Carolinas

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival