Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis made an appearance at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, greeting worshippers with a heartfelt message.

Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square

Pope Francis made an appearance at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, greeting worshippers with a heartfelt message.


Pope Francis made a highly anticipated appearance at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, greeting tens of thousands of worshippers with a simple but heartfelt message: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter.”

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has recently recovered from a serious illness, appeared in a wheelchair and waved from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to the cheering crowd below, the report said. The Pope was discharged from the hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for a severe infection that resulted in double pneumonia, following which doctors advised him at least two months of rest at his residence.

He made two brief public outings earlier this week.

During Sunday’s appearance, the report said, Francis looked visibly frail, and his traditional Easter address was delivered by a clergy member instead. In the message, the clergy stated, “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pope Francis, seated beside the speaker, listened quietly as the words were read to the gathered faithful.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, one of the physicians who treated the Pope, revealed earlier this month that the pontiff had experienced “two very critical episodes” during his hospital stay, adding that “his life was in danger.” However, he stressed that the Pope “always remained alert and oriented in hospital.”

This year’s Easter celebration is taking place during a special jubilee year, observed every 25 years in the Catholic Church, during which millions of pilgrims traditionally travel to Rome, the report said. The jubilee year officially began on December 24, when the Pope opened the Holy Door at St Peter’s Basilica — a symbolic act believed by Catholics to absolve sin when the door is passed through.

ALSO READ: Prince Andrew Makes Surprise Appearance at Easter Service With King Charles and Queen Camilla

 

Filed under

Pope Francis St. Peter’s Square

German authorities are in

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway
newsx

Sanjiv Goenka Erupts In Joy As LSG’s Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch
Pope Francis made an appe

Pope Francis Wishes ‘Happy Easter’ To Cheering Crowds at St Peter’s Square
newsx

Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support
In a surprise move, Princ

Prince Andrew Makes Surprise Appearance at Easter Service With King Charles and Queen Camilla
newsx

Cricket Fan’s IPL Obsession Caught On Camera During PSL Match – Viral Video
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway

Deadly Shooting In Germany’s Bad Nauheim Leaves At least 2 Dead, Search Underway

Sanjiv Goenka Erupts In Joy As LSG’s Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch

Sanjiv Goenka Erupts In Joy As LSG’s Last-Ball 2-Run Win Leaves RR Devastated | Watch

Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support

Ramban Landslides And Flash Floods: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Urges Centre For Support

Prince Andrew Makes Surprise Appearance at Easter Service With King Charles and Queen Camilla

Prince Andrew Makes Surprise Appearance at Easter Service With King Charles and Queen Camilla

Cricket Fan’s IPL Obsession Caught On Camera During PSL Match – Viral Video

Cricket Fan’s IPL Obsession Caught On Camera During PSL Match – Viral Video

Entertainment

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

Will Trisha Krishnan Marry Soon? Kamal Haasan’s Hilarious Response Sparks Curiosity About Actress’ Marriage Plans

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

What Is Angelman Syndrome, The Rare Genetic Disorder Affecting Actor Colin Farrell’s Son?

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

Rakesh Maria Biopic: Tamannaah Bhatia Collaborates With John Abraham After Vedaa In Rohit Shetty’s Film

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

“Beyond the Masala: How Bollywood is Redefining Heroism in the Age of Realism”

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

The Rise of OTT Stars: How Streaming Is Reshaping Bollywood’s Power Structure

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave