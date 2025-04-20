Pope Francis made an appearance at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, greeting worshippers with a heartfelt message.

Pope Francis made a highly anticipated appearance at the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, greeting tens of thousands of worshippers with a simple but heartfelt message: “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter.”

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has recently recovered from a serious illness, appeared in a wheelchair and waved from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica to the cheering crowd below, the report said. The Pope was discharged from the hospital last month after five weeks of treatment for a severe infection that resulted in double pneumonia, following which doctors advised him at least two months of rest at his residence.

He made two brief public outings earlier this week.

During Sunday’s appearance, the report said, Francis looked visibly frail, and his traditional Easter address was delivered by a clergy member instead. In the message, the clergy stated, “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others.”

Pope Francis, seated beside the speaker, listened quietly as the words were read to the gathered faithful.

Dr Sergio Alfieri, one of the physicians who treated the Pope, revealed earlier this month that the pontiff had experienced “two very critical episodes” during his hospital stay, adding that “his life was in danger.” However, he stressed that the Pope “always remained alert and oriented in hospital.”

This year’s Easter celebration is taking place during a special jubilee year, observed every 25 years in the Catholic Church, during which millions of pilgrims traditionally travel to Rome, the report said. The jubilee year officially began on December 24, when the Pope opened the Holy Door at St Peter’s Basilica — a symbolic act believed by Catholics to absolve sin when the door is passed through.

