Pope Francis’s coffin arrived at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, where he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony later on Saturday, The Associated Press reported. The procession was marked by a poignant tribute to the pope’s legacy of caring for marginalised communities, as about 40 migrants, prisoners, homeless individuals, and transgender people greeted the coffin, each holding a white rose, the report said.

According to the report, Francis, who passed away earlier this week, is the first pope to be buried outside of the Vatican in 100 years.

A Burial in Line with Francis’ Legacy

Inside the basilica, preparations for the pope’s burial were underway at the time of writing this report. His tomb, located behind a wooden barrier, will be positioned near a revered icon of the Madonna—one that Pope Francis often prayed before during his lifetime, reports suggest. The Vatican has confirmed that the burial ceremony will remain private, with only close individuals in attendance.

A Simple Tribute

Pope Francis had reportedly requested a simple marble tombstone engraved with the single word “Franciscus,” a reference to his papal name. Photographs released by the Vatican Saturday showed the tombstone flat against the pavement.

