Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial

Pope Francis’s coffin arrived at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, where he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony later on Saturday.

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial

Pope Francis’s coffin arrived at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, where he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony later on Saturday.


Pope Francis’s coffin arrived at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome, where he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony later on Saturday, The Associated Press reported. The procession was marked by a poignant tribute to the pope’s legacy of caring for marginalised communities, as about 40 migrants, prisoners, homeless individuals, and transgender people greeted the coffin, each holding a white rose, the report said.

According to the report, Francis, who passed away earlier this week, is the first pope to be buried outside of the Vatican in 100 years.

A Burial in Line with Francis’ Legacy

Inside the basilica, preparations for the pope’s burial were underway at the time of writing this report. His tomb, located behind a wooden barrier, will be positioned near a revered icon of the Madonna—one that Pope Francis often prayed before during his lifetime, reports suggest. The Vatican has confirmed that the burial ceremony will remain private, with only close individuals in attendance.

A Simple Tribute

Pope Francis had reportedly requested a simple marble tombstone engraved with the single word “Franciscus,” a reference to his papal name. Photographs released by the Vatican Saturday showed the tombstone flat against the pavement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Pope Francis’s Final Journey: Funeral Mass Concludes as Procession Begins to Santa Maria Maggiore

Filed under

Pope Francis Burial St. Mary Major Basilica

newsx

Is A Zero Balance Saving Account The Best Choice For Flexible, Rewarding, And Convenient Banking?
The Canadian government h

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist
A large explosion at Shah

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured
newsx

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s...
Following Pakistan People

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World...
Pope Francis’s coffin a

Pope Francis’s Coffin Arrives at St. Mary Major Basilica for Private Burial
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is A Zero Balance Saving Account The Best Choice For Flexible, Rewarding, And Convenient Banking?

Is A Zero Balance Saving Account The Best Choice For Flexible, Rewarding, And Convenient Banking?

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist

Canada Updates Travel Advisory For India After Pahalgam Terror Attack On Tourist

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured

Explosion Rocks Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Leaving Over 280 Injured

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s Square

More Than 250,000 Pay Final Respects To Pope Francis Before State Funeral At St. Peter’s...

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World To Have Such Politicians’

Piyush Goyal Slams Bilawal Bhutto Amid Indus Water Treaty Row, Says ‘Unfortunate For The World...

Entertainment

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In Atlee’s Pan-Action Film?

How Much Is Mrunal Thakur Charging For Her Very First Collaboration With Allu Arjun In

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs Makers To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Did AR Rahman Copy Ponniyin Selvan 2’s Veera Raja Veera From This Singer? Court Directs

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife Himanshi?

Pahalgam Attack: How Is Elvish Yadav Connected To Slain Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal’s Wife

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After