Saturday, April 26, 2025
Pope Francis’s Final Journey: Funeral Set For April 26 At St Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis returned home just weeks ago after a five-week battle with double pneumonia. He died peacefully after a sudden stroke, according to the Vatican. His papacy, which began in 2013, will be remembered for its focus on humility, outreach to the marginalised, and interfaith dialogue.

VATICAN CITY – The funeral of Pope Francis will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time (1.30 p.m. IST) in the grand Baroque plaza of St Peter’s Basilica, as the world prepares to bid farewell to the Argentine pontiff. Heads of state, diplomats, and religious leaders from across the globe are expected to attend the service honouring the 88-year-old Catholic leader, who passed away on April 21 following a stroke. His burial will take place at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome, where a group of the “poor and needy” will welcome his remains.

Indian Delegation Arrives In Rome

President Droupadi Murmu landed in Rome on Friday to represent India at the funeral. She is accompanied by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian, and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza. The delegation will attend the state funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people.

Here Is The Schedule- What Will Happens When? 

Funeral Ceremony Timeline

  • 5:30 a.m. (0330 GMT)St Peter’s Square opens to the public.
  • 9:30 a.m. (0730 GMT)US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania arrive at St Peter’s Square.
  • 10:00 a.m. (0800 GMT)Funeral Mass begins, presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re (Dean of the College of Cardinals).

Order of Funeral Mass (Chronological)

  • Reading of liturgical texts
  • Homily by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re
  • Universal prayer in multiple languages
  • Consecration of bread and wine
  • Exchange of peace (handshakes or gestures among participants)
  • Celebration of the Eucharist
  • A moment of silence
  • Sprinkling of holy water on the coffin

By 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT)Coffin will be carried into St Peter’s Basilica.

Final Arrangements Underway

The date and details of the funeral were decided by the cardinals during a “general congregation,” which marks the beginning of papal transition proceedings. This congregation will lead up to the conclave within three weeks, during which the cardinals will elect a new pope. Vatican officials confirmed that preparations for Saturday’s funeral and subsequent burial are underway, with the ceremony expected to be a blend of solemn tradition and global tribute.

A Life Remembered

Pope Francis returned home just weeks ago after a five-week battle with double pneumonia. He died peacefully after a sudden stroke, according to the Vatican. His papacy, which began in 2013, will be remembered for its focus on humility, outreach to the marginalised, and interfaith dialogue.

