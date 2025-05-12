Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Pope Leo, In First Known Call With a Foreign Leader, Speaks To Ukraine's Zelenskyy – Here's What They Discussed

In his first known conversation with a foreign leader since becoming pope, Pope Leo XIV held a phone call on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking a significant diplomatic moment for the newly elected pontiff, Reuters reported. Here's what we know about the call and why it matters. What was discussed during the call? According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders had a "very warm and truly substantive" conversation. The Ukrainian president said he and the pope spoke about:

Pope Leo, In First Known Call With a Foreign Leader, Speaks To Ukraine’s Zelenskyy – Here’s What They Discussed

Pope Leo XIV held a phone call on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking a significant diplomatic moment for the newly elected pontiff.


In his first known conversation with a foreign leader since becoming pope, Pope Leo XIV held a phone call on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking a significant diplomatic moment for the newly elected pontiff, Reuters reported. Here’s what we know about the call and why it matters.

What was discussed during the call?

According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders had a “very warm and truly substantive” conversation. The Ukrainian president said he and the pope spoke about:

  • Ceasefire proposals amid the Russian aggression.
  • Ukrainian children reportedly removed from Ukraine by Russian forces — an issue Kyiv has repeatedly raised with the international community.
  • Efforts to negotiate an end to the war, now entering its third year.

Zelenskyy also invited Pope Leo to visit Ukraine, which would be a powerful symbolic gesture and a show of solidarity with the country.

What did the Vatican say?

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni confirmed to Reuters that the call took place but did not comment further on the content or tone of the conversation.

Why is this call important?

This was the first known diplomatic engagement between Pope Leo XIV and a world leader since his election as pope. It may signal how the new pontiff plans to approach global conflicts and international diplomacy, especially the war in Ukraine, which remains one of the most urgent humanitarian and geopolitical crises in the world.

According to Reuters, Pope Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, took a consistent stance of advocating peace and described Ukraine as a “martyred nation.” However, his reluctance to explicitly name Russian President Vladimir Putin as the aggressor frustrated many Ukrainians.

 

ALSO READ: Pope Leo XIV Calls for Release of Imprisoned Journalists as He Emphasises Importance of Free Speech

