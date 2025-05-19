Pope Leo XIV Addresses His Views On Gay Marriage And Abortion In Inaugural Speech

Pope Leo XIV, in his first address to the Vatican diplomatic corps, reaffirmed the Church’s teachings on marriage and abortion, emphasizing the family as a union between a man and a woman. He also highlighted the dignity of life at all stages while calling for strengthened international relations and interfaith dialogue.

In his first formal address to the Vatican’s diplomatic corps on Friday, Pope Leo XIV reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s long-held positions on key moral and social issues, including marriage and abortion, while also calling for strengthened international relations and interfaith dialogue.

Upholding Traditional Catholic Values

Speaking to ambassadors from nearly 200 countries with which the Holy See maintains diplomatic ties, Pope Leo underlined the Church’s unwavering definition of family as being founded on the “stable union between a man and a woman.”

He also spoke firmly about the dignity of life at both ends of the human spectrum, saying that “both unborn children and the elderly had inherent dignity as creations of God.” The statements offered a clear and emphatic reiteration of core Catholic teachings, particularly on marriage and the sanctity of life.

Pope Leo XIV on The Role of Diplomacy and Interfaith Dialogue

The meeting, part of traditional post-conclave protocol, allows a newly elected pontiff to formally greet global representatives. In his speech, Pope Leo emphasized the importance of international relations and praised interfaith dialogue as a “crucial tool in the pursuit of world peace.”

This address came ahead of his official installation Mass, scheduled for Sunday, May 18.

From the moment he appeared on the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica and greeted the world with the words, “Peace be with you all,” Pope Leo XIV has underscored peace as a central priority of his pontificate. A member of the Augustinian religious order, the new pope has been seen as continuing some of the reformist legacy of Pope Francis, while maintaining doctrinal orthodoxy on certain contested issues.

Pope Leo XIV Position on Women in the Church

Before his election as pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost—now Pope Leo XIV—played a pivotal role in implementing one of the most significant reforms under Pope Francis: the inclusion of women on the Vatican board that evaluates bishop nominations.

Despite this progressive step, he has maintained that women cannot be ordained as priests. His position on broader ministerial roles for women within the Church appears noncommittal, even though he spent years serving in Peru, where women often lead local church communities.

Nevertheless, those who have worked with him describe a leader who listens and values diverse perspectives. Maria Lia Zervino, one of the three women appointed by Pope Francis in 2022 to the Dicastery for Bishops, expressed strong confidence in Leo’s leadership.

“I’m convinced that he doesn’t need to learn how to work (with women), how to let them speak, to listen to them, to have them participate in decisions, because that’s what he does anyway,” said Zervino.

