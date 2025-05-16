Pope Leo XIV Affirms Traditional Family Values, Calls for Peace and Dignity in First Address to Diplomats

Pope Leo XIV, in his address to the Vatican’s diplomatic corps, reaffirmed traditional Catholic teachings on marriage and sanctity of life.

Pope Leo XIV, in his first formal address to the Vatican’s diplomatic corps on Friday, firmly reaffirmed traditional Catholic teachings on marriage and the sanctity of life, while also calling for renewed efforts toward global peace and interreligious dialogue, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the newly elected pontiff—the first American pope in history—used the private audience with ambassadors to more than 180 countries to articulate key principles that will shape his papacy. The Vatican released the prepared text of his remarks, in which he laid out a vision grounded in faith, diplomacy and moral responsibility.

Leo XIV stated that the family is built on the foundation of a union between a man and a woman. “It is up to governments to build peaceful societies above all by investing in the family, founded upon the stable union between a man and a woman,” he said, according to AP.

The pope also emphasised the Church’s longstanding defense of human life at every stage, declaring that all people—particularly the most vulnerable, deserve respect and protection. “In addition, no one is exempted from striving to ensure respect for the dignity of every person, especially the most frail and vulnerable, from the unborn to the elderly, from the sick to the unemployed, citizens and immigrants alike,” AP quoted Pope Leo as saying.

Echoing his first words to the world from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica after his May 8 election—“Peace be with you all”—Leo described peace not as mere absence of war, but as a shared, intentional pursuit.

“For words too, not only weapons, can wound and even kill,” he noted, urging world leaders to adopt diplomacy, restraint and understanding in their governance.

He also called for a revival of multilateral diplomacy and deeper interfaith dialogue as essential steps toward a more just and harmonious global order, the report said.

According to the report, the meeting with diplomats is part of the formal protocol following a papal election and precedes Leo’s installation Mass, which will take place this Sunday.

