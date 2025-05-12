Pope Leo XIV Calls for Release of Imprisoned Journalists as He Emphasises Importance of Free Speech

Pope Leo XIV made a powerful call for the release of imprisoned journalists, affirming the importance of free speech and the press.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff, made a powerful call for the release of imprisoned journalists on Monday, affirming the importance of free speech and the press during an audience with over 6,000 journalists gathered in Rome to cover his election, The Associated Press reported.

The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary, who was elected pope just a week ago after a rapid conclave, received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first public address since becoming pope, the report said. The event marked a significant moment in his papacy as he engaged directly with members of the press, highlighting the crucial role journalists play in society.

“Peace begins with each one of us: in the way we look at others, listen to others, and speak about others,” Pope Leo said in his address, according to AP. “In this sense, the way we communicate is of fundamental importance: we must say ‘no’ to the war of words and images; we must reject the paradigm of war.”

According to the report, the pope expressed his deep solidarity with journalists who have been imprisoned for their work, particularly those reporting in conflict zones at great personal risk. The audience, which included reporters from across the world, applauded as Pope Leo called for the release of these individuals.

“The church recognises in these witnesses — I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives — the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices,” AP quoted him as saying.

Pope Leo’s remarks emphasised the importance of a free and independent press as a fundamental pillar of democracy, stating that the suffering of imprisoned journalists “challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press.”

His speech was a heartfelt appeal to both the media and the global community to protect the rights of those who seek the truth, no matter the cost. As he concluded his address, the pope joked with the crowd in English, noting, “If you’re still awake and applauding at the end, it matters more than the ovation that greeted me.”

Turning to Italian, Pope Leo thanked the journalists for their role in covering his election and encouraged them to use their platform to promote peace. “We must reject war and give voice to the voiceless,” he reportedly said.

After his speech, the pope greeted journalists seated in the front rows, shaking hands and even signing a few autographs, the report said, adding that he posed for several selfies as he made his way down the central aisle, leaving the auditorium to the sound of continued applause.

