Pope Leo XIV Pledges Unity and Peace as First American Pontiff Begins Reign

In a moment of historic firsts, Pope Leo XIV officially began his papacy on Sunday, becoming the first American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary from Chicago vowed to work for unity so the Catholic Church might stand as a beacon of peace in a fractured world, The Associsted Press reported.

Presiding over his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo delivered a homily focused on the core dimensions of his papal mission: love and unity. Tens of thousands of faithful, dignitaries, and religious leaders — including presidents, patriarchs and princes — gathered to witness the ceremony that blended centuries-old tradition with modern resonance, the report said.

“I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” the pontiff said in his address, drawing applause and quiet reflection from the assembled crowd, as reported by AP.

The inauguration began with Pope Leo’s first journey through the square in the popemobile, smiling and waving at pilgrims without pausing for customary baby kisses. The vehicle rolled slowly past civil protection crews and pilgrims corralled into quadrants by tight security.

As the pallium — a woolen stole symbolizing a shepherd’s care — was placed over his shoulders and the fisherman’s ring was slid onto his finger, Pope Leo appeared visibly moved. He turned his hand to look at the ring and seal, then bowed his head and clasped his hands in prayer, visibly absorbing the solemn weight of his new office.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, leading the American delegation, visited the tomb of Pope Francis late Saturday before attending the inauguration. Vance had been among the last foreign officials to meet the late Argentine pope before his passing.