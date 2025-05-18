Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Pope Leo XIV Pledges Unity and Peace as First American Pontiff Begins Reign

Pope Leo XIV Pledges Unity and Peace as First American Pontiff Begins Reign

Pope Leo XIV officially began his papacy on Sunday, becoming the first American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV Pledges Unity and Peace as First American Pontiff Begins Reign

Pope Leo XIV officially began his papacy on Sunday, becoming the first American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church.


In a moment of historic firsts, Pope Leo XIV officially began his papacy on Sunday, becoming the first American pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary from Chicago vowed to work for unity so the Catholic Church might stand as a beacon of peace in a fractured world, The Associsted Press reported.

Presiding over his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo delivered a homily focused on the core dimensions of his papal mission: love and unity. Tens of thousands of faithful, dignitaries, and religious leaders — including presidents, patriarchs and princes — gathered to witness the ceremony that blended centuries-old tradition with modern resonance, the report said.

“I would like that our first great desire be for a united church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” the pontiff said in his address, drawing applause and quiet reflection from the assembled crowd, as reported by AP.

The inauguration began with Pope Leo’s first journey through the square in the popemobile, smiling and waving at pilgrims without pausing for customary baby kisses. The vehicle rolled slowly past civil protection crews and pilgrims corralled into quadrants by tight security.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the pallium — a woolen stole symbolizing a shepherd’s care — was placed over his shoulders and the fisherman’s ring was slid onto his finger, Pope Leo appeared visibly moved. He turned his hand to look at the ring and seal, then bowed his head and clasped his hands in prayer, visibly absorbing the solemn weight of his new office.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, leading the American delegation, visited the tomb of Pope Francis late Saturday before attending the inauguration. Vance had been among the last foreign officials to meet the late Argentine pope before his passing.

 

Filed under

first American pope Pope Leo XIV Roman Catholic Church

Russia launches largest d

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian
Li Sixuan, 28, pleaded gu

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter...
four people who had stopp

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims
A young YouTuber from His

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy...
British mountaineer Kento

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most...
IDF denies reports of Ham

IDF Disputes Reports Of Hamas Commander Mohammed Sinwar’s Death
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian

Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter HKU, Paid 380,000 Yuan

Chinese Beauty Queen Sentenced To 240 Days For Using Fake Ivy League Credentials To Enter...

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims

Rajasthan: Four Killed, Eight Injured As Speeding Truck Rams Into People Helping Road Accident Victims

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy Jyoti Malhotra Says She Went to Pakistan Only for Videos

‘If My Daughter Has Friends In Pakistan, Can’t She Call Them?’: Father Of Alleged Spy...

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most Climbs By A Non-sherpa

British Climber Kenton Cool Scales Everest for Record 19th Time, Breaks Own Feat For Most...

Entertainment

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom