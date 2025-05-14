Home
‘Peace Be With You All’: Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media

Pope Leo XIV made his social media debut as pope, taking over the Vatican’s official digital platforms with a simple but powerful message.

Pope Leo XIV made his social media debut as pope on Tuesday, taking over the Vatican’s official digital platforms with a simple but powerful message: “Peace be with you all!” The post, shared on the @Pontifex Instagram account, echoed the first words Leo XIV delivered upon his election earlier this year, marking the beginning of a new papal era led by the first American to hold the office, The Associated Press reported.

The post also included a series of images capturing key moments from his early days as the 268th pontiff.

The Vatican confirmed that it has officially transitioned its social media presence to Pope Leo XIV and is archiving the posts from the 12-year papacy of his predecessor, Pope Francis. On the platform X, however, the updated account was not yet active as of Tuesday.

The @Pontifex handle, launched in 2012 under Pope Benedict XVI, has become one of the most widely followed religious accounts in the world. Available in nine languages — English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, French, German, Polish, Arabic, and Latin — the account has amassed a total of 52 million followers, the report said.

Historically, papal posts were not written directly by the popes themselves, but curated by a Vatican communications team. It remains unclear whether Pope Leo XIV will personally author any of the social media content moving forward.

Before becoming pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost occasionally used X under a personal account created in 2011. Though inactive since July 2023, the account resumed activity earlier this year, notably to share critiques of Trump administration migration policies and recent remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

