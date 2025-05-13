Pope Leo XIV Visits Headquarters of His Augustinian Order

Pope Leo XIV made a significant visit to the headquarters of the Augustinian religious order, meeting with members of the congregation at the Augustinianum.

Pope Leo XIV made a significant visit to the headquarters of the Augustinian religious order on Tuesday, meeting with members of the congregation at the Augustinianum, the pontifical institute that serves as both the order’s Rome-based residence and headquarters, located just outside St. Peter’s Square, The Associated Press reported.

The pope arrived in a black Volkswagen Tiguan and was seen exiting the vehicle as he made his way into the iconic building, the report said. The Augustinianum has long been a centre of Augustinian life and study, holding deep significance for the Order of St. Augustine.

The Augustinian order, which traces its roots to the fifth century and the teachings of St. Augustine of Hippo, is known for its ethos of contemplative spirituality, communal living, and a commitment to service to others, the report further said. St. Augustine, one of the most influential figures in early Christian theology, remains a central figure in the order’s identity.

Leo XIV, born as Rev. Robert Prevost, is the first American pope in history and a member of the Augustinian order. He served twice as the superior of the order before being elected pope on May 8. The Order of St. Augustine was formed in the 13th century as a community of mendicant friars dedicated to poverty, service and evangelisation.

Since his election, Pope Leo has consistently emphasised his deep connection to his Augustinian roots. “I am a son of St. Augustine,” he said, according to AP. This connection was evident in his first public outing as pope, when he visited an Augustinian-run Marian sanctuary south of Rome on Saturday.

During his first greeting to the world, Leo wore a pectoral cross presented to him by the order, containing relics of St. Augustine himself.

