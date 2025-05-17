Home
Pope Leo XIV’s Grandfather Was A Sicilian Immigrant, Genealogists Confirm

Genealogists led by Ancestry's Kyle Betit uncovered that Riggitano arrived in New York aboard the steamship Perugia amid a wave of nearly 4 million Italian immigrants seeking refuge from poverty and political instability.

Pope Leo XIV’s Grandfather Was A Sicilian Immigrant, Genealogists Confirm

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has ancestral ties to northeastern Sicily, according to fresh genealogical findings released by Ancestry.


Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has ancestral ties to northeastern Sicily, according to fresh genealogical findings released by Ancestry. The Chicago-born pontiff’s paternal grandfather, John R. Prevost, was born in Milazzo, Italy, under the name Salvatore Giovanni Gaetano Riggitano and immigrated to the United States in 1903.

This discovery sheds light on Pope Leo’s deeply personal connection to immigration, which he emphasized in his first speech to world diplomats at the Vatican. “My own story is that of a citizen, the descendant of immigrants, who in turn chose to emigrate,” he told ambassadors, urging global leaders to respect the dignity of migrants.

Genealogists led by Ancestry’s Kyle Betit uncovered that Riggitano arrived in New York aboard the steamship Perugia amid a wave of nearly 4 million Italian immigrants seeking refuge from poverty and political instability. He later adopted the name John R. Prevost and taught languages in Chicago after marrying Suzanne Prevost.

Further digging into Pope Leo’s maternal side revealed that his grandmother Mildred Agnes Martinez descended from Caribbean Creole heritage. Her father, Joseph Martinez, was born on the island shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, and the family once identified as Black while living in New Orleans’s Seventh Ward. Like many others during the Jim Crow era, the Martinezes later identified as white after relocating to Chicago in the 1920s.

Immigration policies on focus

These revelations emerge as Pope Leo appears poised to challenge the second-term immigration policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. On Friday, as the Trump administration faced a Supreme Court defeat over Venezuelan deportations, Pope Leo reinforced Catholic doctrine centered on universal human dignity.

“All of us… can find ourselves healthy or sick, employed or unemployed, living in our native land or in a foreign country, yet our dignity always remains unchanged,” he said. “It is the dignity of a creature willed and loved by God.”

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Prevost, was ordained in 1982, became the global leader of the Augustinians, led a Peruvian diocese, and was elevated to cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis. On May 8, after a two-day conclave, he was elected as the 267th pope returning symbolically to the homeland his grandfather left more than a century ago.

“In the case of the new pope, his grandfather journeyed from Italy to America, and his journey brought him back to Italy as pope,” Betit noted.

With a family history reflecting the complex fabric of America’s immigrant and racial experience, Pope Leo’s leadership could herald a new era of empathy, inclusivity, and global moral guidance from the Vatican.

