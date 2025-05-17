Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration: Full Schedule, Global Attendees, Live Streaming Details, and What to Expect

Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration: Full Schedule, Global Attendees, Live Streaming Details, and What to Expect

Pope Leo XIV’s historic inauguration will take place this Sunday in Vatican City, marking the beginning of his papacy as the first American pontiff. The Mass of Inauguration is expected to draw tens of thousands, including world leaders, royalty, and clergy, for a ceremony rich in tradition and global significance.

Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration: Full Schedule, Global Attendees, Live Streaming Details, and What to Expect

Pope Leo XIV's inauguration: Date, time, venue, live stream, and top global leaders attending the historic Vatican ceremony.


Vatican City is poised for a moment of historic significance as Pope Leo XIV, the first American ever to be elected as head of the Roman Catholic Church, will be officially inaugurated this Sunday.

The Mass of Inauguration, marking the formal beginning of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate, will take place at the heart of Vatican City, drawing global attention and tens of thousands of worshippers, dignitaries, and heads of state.

When and Where: Details of the Inauguration Mass

The Holy See has confirmed that the papal inauguration for Pope Leo XIV—elected on May 8—will be held on Sunday, May 18, at 10 a.m. local time in Rome. The ceremony will be conducted in St. Peter’s Square and is expected to last approximately two hours, according to a report by Vatican News.

As is tradition, prior to the Mass, the newly elected Pope and other senior Catholic leaders are expected to visit the tomb of St. Peter inside St. Peter’s Basilica.

During the ceremony, two significant items will be presented to Pope Leo XIV by the deacons: the pallium, an ecclesiastical vestment symbolizing his role as the spiritual leader of the Church, and the fisherman’s ring, a symbol of the papal office.

Who’s Attending Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration

The Mass will not only be a spiritual event but also a major diplomatic moment, with the attendance of high-profile leaders from around the world. As reported by Sky News, several notable figures have confirmed their presence.

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, will attend on behalf of King Charles III. While Prince William represented the King at the funeral of Pope Francis, it is customary for different royals to attend papal events.

Though UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were present at Pope Francis’ funeral, it remains uncertain whether they will return for the inauguration.

Andriy Yermak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has stated that President Zelenskyy is open to engaging in dialogue with other global leaders during his time in the Vatican.

The presence of former U.S. President Donald Trump has not been confirmed, as his team has yet to comment.

However, Vice President JD Vance, who visited the Vatican last month and met Pope Francis shortly before his passing, will return to lead the U.S. delegation. According to his office, Second Lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Jeanette Rubio, wife of the secretary, will also accompany him.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has confirmed his attendance. His office noted that he will be in Rome for three days starting Friday, intending to “meet with other international leaders to discuss deepening trade, commerce, and cultural ties.”

How to Watch Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration

As with the conclave earlier this month, the Vatican is making it easy for viewers around the world to witness this historic moment. The inauguration Mass will be streamed live on YouTube for free, with a replay available afterward, according to a report by Town & Country.

Additionally, all major news networks are expected to provide live coverage from Vatican City. For those without access to television, many of these networks will offer online streaming through their platforms, accessible via login.

