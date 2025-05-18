Home
Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration Mass: Key Rituals, Ancient Symbols, And Modern Touches

Pope Leo XIV will formally begin his pontificate with a deeply symbolic inauguration Mass on Sunday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square. The ceremony will blend centuries-old traditions with meaningful updates, including a pledge of obedience from lay representatives instead of cardinals.

The inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate will take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. (Rome time) in St. Peter’s Square, officially marking the beginning of his ministry as the successor of St. Peter and bishop of Rome.

The liturgical event, steeped in symbolism and tradition, will feature notable departures from the format used during Pope Francis’ inauguration in 2013. In particular, the traditional act of obedience, previously performed by the College of Cardinals, will this time be undertaken by a group of “representatives of the people of God.”

Prayer at the Tomb of St. Peter

Before the start of the Mass, Pope Leo XIV will descend from the Altar of Confession at the heart of St. Peter’s Basilica—beneath Bernini’s grand baldachin—accompanied by the patriarchs of the Eastern Churches. There, he will pause in silent prayer at the tomb of St. Peter.

As part of this moment of devotion, the Holy Father will place incense in the thurible and incense the Trophæum Apostolicum, the venerated monument that marks the burial place of the Apostle Peter. This ritual underscores the pope’s spiritual connection to Peter, the first pontiff and the martyr upon whom the Church is founded.

Pope Inauguration Mass: Solemn Procession to St. Peter’s Square

Following the prayer, the deacons will carry the pallium, the fisherman’s ring, and the Book of the Gospels in procession. These are key symbols of the Petrine ministry, representing the spiritual authority, service, and mission of the pope to proclaim the Gospel throughout the universal Church.

As the procession moves from the basilica into St. Peter’s Square, the ancient hymn Lauds Regiae—a litany invoking the intercession of saints for the pope’s holiness—will be intoned.

Pope Inauguration Mass: Latin Sign of the Cross and Holy Water Blessing

Once the procession reaches its destination, Pope Leo XIV will open the Eucharistic celebration by making the sign of the cross in Latin: “In nomine Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti. Amen.” He will then bless the gathered faithful with holy water, invoking purification and grace.

Proclamation of the Gospel in Greek and Latin

A highlight of the Mass will be the proclamation of the Gospel in both Greek and Latin. This tradition affirms the unity of the Catholic Church across Eastern and Western rites.

Greek, the language of the Christian East and the New Testament, symbolizes the ancient traditions of the Eastern Churches. Latin, the official language of the Roman rite, reflects the Western Church’s heritage. By proclaiming the Gospel in both tongues, the ceremony emphasizes that the bishop of Rome is the spiritual leader of all Catholics, bridging diverse liturgical traditions in a single universal Church.

Following this proclamation, the Holy Father will offer a silent blessing over the Book of the Gospels.

Pope Inauguration Mass: Reception of the Pallium and Fisherman’s Ring

Having worn his episcopal ring as a cardinal in the days leading up to the inauguration, Pope Leo XIV will receive the fisherman’s ring during the Mass—a key ritual marking the assumption of his role as Peter’s successor.

The ring, engraved with his papal name, once served to seal official papal documents and remains a potent symbol of his pastoral mission.

In the same rite, the pope will also receive the pallium—a narrow white woolen band draped over his shoulders, marked with six black crosses and secured by three pins representing the nails of Christ’s crucifixion. The pallium, traditionally worn by metropolitan archbishops, in the pope’s case signifies universal pastoral authority and continuity with the apostolic mission given to Peter.

Obedience of the People of God

A significant change in this year’s ceremony involves the act of obedience to the new pope. In 2013, cardinals alone pledged fidelity to Pope Francis. In contrast, this time the pledge will come from a diverse group of “representatives of the people of God,” symbolizing the Church’s broader communion with the new pontiff.

Homily: A Liturgical Roadmap

Pope Leo XIV will then deliver his homily—his first major address as pontiff in a liturgical setting. This sermon is expected to provide insight into his spiritual vision and the pastoral direction he intends to take at the beginning of his Petrine ministry.

