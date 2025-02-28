Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Pope Suffers Breathing Crisis Amid Pneumonia Battle, Vatican Says

Pope Suffers Breathing Crisis Amid Pneumonia Battle, Vatican Says

Doctors did not resume referring to Francis in “critical condition,” which has been absent from their statements for three days now. But they have been cautious in declaring him out of danger entirely, given the complexity of his case.

Pope Suffers Breathing Crisis Amid Pneumonia Battle, Vatican Says


Pope Francis suffered an isolated coughing fit on Friday that resulted in him inhaling vomit, requiring non-invasive mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said in relaying a setback in his two-week long battle against double pneumonia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The 88-year-old pope remained conscious and alert at all times and cooperated with the maneuvers to help him recover. He responded well, with a good level of oxygen exchange and was continuing to wear a mask to receive supplemental oxygen, the Vatican said.

The development marked a setback in what had been two successive days of increasingly upbeat reports from doctors treating Francis at Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The episode, which occurred in the early afternoon, resulted in a “sudden worsening of the respiratory picture.” Doctors decided to keep Francis’ prognosis as guarded and indicated they needed 24-48 hours to evaluate how and if the episode has impacted his overall clinical condition.

The episode, which doctors described as an “isolated crisis of bronchial spasm” was a coughing fit in which Francis inhaled vomit. The longer respiratory crisis Francis suffered on Feb. 22 was a crisis in actually breathing, the Vatican said.

Doctors did not resume referring to Francis in “critical condition,” which has been absent from their statements for three days now. But they have been cautious in declaring him out of danger entirely, given the complexity of his case.

The Vatican has already made alternative plans for Ash Wednesday next week, making clear Francis still had a long road ahead. Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, a Vatican official and former vicar of Rome, will preside over the March 5 ceremony and procession that inaugurates the church’s solemn Lenten season leading up to Easter in April.

Earlier Friday, Francis had spent the morning alternating high flows of supplemental oxygen with a mask and praying in the chapel. He had breakfast, read the day’s newspapers and was receiving respiratory physiotherapy, the Vatican said.

The Vatican also published a document signed by Francis on Feb. 26 “From the Gemelli Polyclinic,” a new tagline that showed Francis was still working from the hospital.

Prayers continued to pour i n In Mexico City, a few dozen people gathered Thursday night at the cathedral to pray for Francis’ recovery.

“He is like part of the family,” said Araceli Gutiérrez, who treasures the time she saw the pope during his trip to the country of nearly 100 million Catholics in 2016. “That’s why we feel so concerned for him.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump, Zelenskyy Press Conference Cancelled, No Update On Mineral Deal

Filed under

health setback Pope Francis

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Aurora Borealis In US: Check Time And Locations For Best Views This Weekend

Aurora Borealis In US: Check Time And Locations For Best Views This Weekend

Ramadan 2025 : Ramzan Start Date In India Saudi Arabia, UAE; Sehri, Iftar Timings And Fasting Rules

Ramadan 2025 : Ramzan Start Date In India Saudi Arabia, UAE; Sehri, Iftar Timings And...

Fire Breaks Out On 42nd Floor Of Salsette 27 Highrise In South Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out On 42nd Floor Of Salsette 27 Highrise In South Mumbai

Foreign Aid Groups Ask US Supreme Court To Require Trump To Release Funds

Foreign Aid Groups Ask US Supreme Court To Require Trump To Release Funds

What Does The New Schengen Visa Policy Mean For Indian Nationals?

What Does The New Schengen Visa Policy Mean For Indian Nationals?

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard