This state visit has a personal dimension for the King, as this Rome trip aligns with the King and Queen's 20th wedding anniversary. The visit also has many spiritual, diplomatic and historic significance as well.

In a recent revelation through some sources from the palace, it is confirmed that the King Charles will not change his plans for the Vatican City. As we all know, the Pope of Vatican City is still ill and recovering, but King Charles’s wish to meet the Pope and make it the talk of the world will not change at all. These confirmations of the King’s schedule are coming from sources inside the palace.

In February, Buckingham Palace announced the meeting between the two dignitaries, but later the Pope fell ill with several respiratory illnesses.

Now, the schedule for King Charles III and Queen Camilla is set to happen. This will include visits to Italy and the Vatican, where they will have a meeting with Pope Francis. Despite the Pope being ill for the past few months, Buckingham Palace says the trip will continue as planned. The visit will take place from April 7 to April 10, including some insightful engagements in Rome and Ravenna.

The significance of this visit will lie in the symbolic links between the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of England, which is governed by King Charles III.

Pope Is Still Recovering

The Vatican City released a picture of Pope Francis on Sunday. This image came after a prolonged wait since February 14, when the Pope fell ill. The published article also mentioned that the Pope was gradually improving, using less mechanical ventilation at night to help with breathing.

The King’s three-day trip is scheduled to begin on April 7, with the meeting with the Pope set for the next day. A source from the palace revealed that royal officials have expressed their “hopes and prayers that Pope Francis’ health will allow the visit to proceed,” sentiments echoed by both Charles and Camilla.

Here Is What King Charles Schedule Look Like

After this spiritual and significant meeting, the King is also scheduled to attend the ecumenical service in the Sistine Chapel.

For the first time in history, he will also visit the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls. This will make it a ‘historic first,’ according to the palace.

According to sources, the royals have helped and supported this church, which holds significance as Saint Paul is buried there. This will be seen as a sign of reconciliation and bringing together these historic threads.

The visit will strengthen the current relationship between the UK and Italy, showing their “shared values, history, and culture.”

