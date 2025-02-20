Population Identifying As LGBTQ+ In The U.S. Nearly Doubles Since 2020, Reaching 9.3% Of Population, Poll Finds

More Americans than ever are openly identifying as LGBTQ+, with a record 9.3% of adults embracing diverse identities, according to a new Gallup poll. The rise is largely driven by Gen Z, signaling a generational shift in visibility and acceptance.

The percentage of American adults who identify as LGBTQ+ has risen significantly, reaching 9.3% of the population, according to a Gallup poll released on Thursday. This marks a notable increase of over one percentage point from 2023’s estimate and nearly double the figure reported in 2020. When Gallup first measured LGBTQ+ identification in 2012, the number stood at 3.5%.

Young Adults Leading the Shift

The increase in this identification is largely driven by younger generations, who are more likely than older cohorts to identify as something other than heterosexual. According to Gallup, over one in five Gen Z adults—those born between 1997 and 2006—identify as LGBTQ+.

“Each older generation of adults, from millennials to the Silent Generation, has successively lower rates of identification, down to 1.8% among the oldest Americans, those born before 1946,” Gallup reported.

The percentage of Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ+ has grown from an average of 18.8% between 2020 and 2022 to 22.7% in 2024. Millennials and Generation X also saw increases of nearly 2 percentage points and 1 percentage point, respectively.

A Closer Look at the LGBTQ+ Numbers

Gallup’s findings are based on phone interviews conducted in 2024 with more than 14,100 U.S. adults. The poll results showed that:

85.7% of respondents identified as straight

5.2% identified as bisexual

2% identified as gay

1.4% identified as lesbian

1.3% identified as transgender

Just under 1% identified as another LGBTQ+ identity, such as pansexual, asexual, or queer

5% declined to answer

Among the 899 LGBTQ+ participants surveyed:

56% identified as bisexual

21% identified as gay

15% identified as lesbian

14% identified as transgender

6% identified as “something else”

Gallup noted that these figures exceed 100% because respondents could select multiple identities. For example, a person could identify as both transgender and pansexual.

Experts Highlight Increased Visibility of LGBTQ+ Identification

LGBTQ+ advocates and researchers say these findings highlight greater societal visibility and acceptance of diverse identities.

“If there is one thing that people should take away from these new findings, it is this: LGBTQ+ people have always been here, and we will continue to be here, no matter what laws or policies attempt to erase us,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

Dr. Kaila Adia Story, the Audre Lorde Endowed Chair in Race, Gender, Class, and Sexuality Studies at the University of Louisville, sees the generational increase as encouraging. “Those of us who have identified for a long time as LGBTQ+ are always encouraged when younger generations find the courage to live their truths,” she said.

Demographic Differences in LGBTQ+ Identification

The Gallup poll also found that LGBTQ+ identification varies based on gender, location, and political affiliation.

Gender: 10% of women identified as LGBTQ+, compared to 6% of men. Among Gen Z adults, the difference was even more pronounced—31% of women versus 12% of men. Among millennials, the gap stood at 18% of women versus 9% of men.

Geography: LGBTQ+ identification is more common in cities and suburbs than in rural areas.

Politics: More Democrats and independents identify as LGBTQ+ compared to Republicans.

Education: Gallup found no significant differences in LGBTQ+ identification between college graduates and non-graduates.

Historical and Cultural Context

Experts emphasize that LGBTQ+ identities have always existed across cultures. Dr. Lexx Brown-James, a licensed marriage and family therapist and CEO of the Institute for Sexuality & Intimacy, pointed to historical examples.

“We have the Muxes of Mexico, the Mahu of Polynesia, the Hijras of South Asia, the Chibados of Angola, not to mention the many Two-Spirit peoples of various Indigenous communities and so many more,” Brown-James said.

Political and Social Implications

Despite increased visibility, LGBTQ+ communities face ongoing challenges. Currently, 390 bills targeting LGBTQ+ rights are being proposed or debated in the United States.

“It is the increase in visibility and understanding of our identities that has allowed us to live more openly—and share these parts of who we are with others,” Black said. “Growing up, I had extremely limited access to any information about LGBTQ+ people and topics, and greatly lacked visible LGBTQ+ role models to look up to. And yet, here I stand as an out and proud queer person.”

Black hopes the poll results encourage lawmakers to recognize the presence and rights of LGBTQ+ individuals.

“Regardless of a person’s politics, I hope this poll helps lawmakers and leaders across the U.S. see LGBTQ+ people for who we are: people who exist and belong in every community, in every corner of this country. We just want to be treated fairly, with dignity and respect, like anyone else.”

