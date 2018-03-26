In a much anticipated primetime TV interview broadcast on Sunday, Porn star Stormy Daniels has claimed that she was threatened by a supporter of Donald Trump to keep silent about the story of her alleged affair with US President Donald Trump. Daniels was given a hefty amount of $130,000 by Trump's attorney Michael Cohen to keep the affair a secret. The 39-year old was in a parking lot with her infant daughter when she was approached by the man who allegedly threatened the porn star.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels in her much anticipated primetime TV interview broadcast on Sunday revealed that she was threatened by a man in a bid to shun her story about the alleged affair with US President Donald Trump. Daniels is pursuing independence from a non-disclosure agreement that she penned 11 days prior Trump went head to head with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. The 39-year old porn star shared her encounter of being allegedly threatened by a Trump supporter with Anderson Cooper on CBS’s ’60 Minutes’.

Continuing her interview with CBS’, Daniels said that he tried to sell her story about her alleged affair with business tycoon Donald Trump seven years ago (in 2011) which didn’t go well. While admitting that Trump never insisted to keep their affair private the 39-year old porn star said that she had a wicked encounter with a man when she tried to sell the story in Las Vegas. Daniels claimed that she was confronted by a man, who asked her to forget about the story and also advised her to leave Donald Trump alone.

“I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter. Taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the back seat, diaper bag, you know, gettin’ all the stuff out,” Daniels was quoted as saying. Stormy had agreed to tell her affair story for $15,000 in 2011 at that time. “And a guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’ And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom,'” Daniels added. Although Daniels was given a hefty amount of $130,000 by Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen to keep the affair a secret, Daniels still finds herself in a dispute with Trump and she believes the agreement is invalid because the accord wasn’t signed by the President.

