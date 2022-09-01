Portugal health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies

- Advertisement -

After receiving harsh criticism for her decision to forcefully transport an Indian pregnant lady between hospitals and temporarily suspend emergency obstetric services, Portugal’s Health Minister Marta Temido resigned on Tuesday.

According to Portugal’s National Public Broadcaster, Prime minister approved Temido’s claim that she “no longer had the prerequisites to perform the duties of the office”. Five hours after learning of the death of a pregnant lady in Lisbon, she announced her resignation.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa already presumptively believed that he was expecting the resignation request from the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, and the suggestion to name his replacement in a message that was posted on the Presidency of the Republic’s official website.

A text with the title “Note on the Minister of Health’s intention to cease her duties” was posted on the Presidency’s website. It states, “President of the Republic was informed by the Prime Minister, (…) of the intention of the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, to cease her duties, a position she accepted.”

Due to a paucity of openings in the neonatology service, a pregnant Indian woman was transported from Hospital de Santa Maria to Hospital Sao Francisco Xavier on Tuesday. She passed away on Saturday.

Portugal media reports state that a cardiorespiratory arrest occurred during the journey and that resuscitation efforts were made aboard the transport.

At the Sao Francisco Xavier Hospital, the expectant lady was “subject to an immediate caesarean surgery, with the newborn, weighing 722 grammes, going to the neonatal critical care unit for preterm,” according to Centro Hospitalar Universitario Lisboa Norte (CHULN).

CHULN stated, “The mother was hospitalised in critical care, and she passed away, and offered the family its heartfelt condolences.”

Marta Temido will continue serving as president until a replacement is selected. The Council of Ministers, which is due to meet on September 15, must endorse the replacement. However, the presentation can be foreseen.

However, Ministry of Health also loses Secretaries of State Maria de Fatima Fonseca and Antonio Lacerda Sales.