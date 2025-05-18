Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So Far

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So Far

Portuguese voters returned to the polls on Sunday for the third general election in as many years, hoping to resolve a period of political instability.

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So Far

Portuguese voters returned to the polls on Sunday for the country’s third general election in as many years, hoping to resolve a period of unprecedented political instability, but early indicators suggest the outcome may only prolong the deadlock.


Portuguese voters returned to the polls on Sunday for the country’s third general election in as many years, hoping to resolve a period of unprecedented political instability, but early indicators suggest the outcome may only prolong the deadlock, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and closed at 8 p.m., with official results expected by midnight. The vote comes after a center-right minority government led by the Social Democrats collapsed in a confidence vote in March, triggering an early election.

“What the polls indicate is that there will not be major differences from the last election results,” Marina Costa Lobo, a political researcher at Lisbon University’s Institute of Social Sciences, told AP. That could mean another scramble to form alliances in Portugal’s 230-seat National Assembly.

A center-right coalition known as the Democratic Alliance is favored to edge ahead of the center-left Socialist Party, but likely not by enough to secure an outright majority. This raises the likelihood of another minority government, perpetuating the gridlock that has dominated Portuguese politics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This campaign was very, very weak and had ridiculous moments, like clownish,” AP quoted Isabel Monteiro, a 63-year-old teacher in Lisbon, as saying. “I came with the conviction that I need to vote, as it is my civic duty, but I come with a bit of sadness and disenchantment with all parties.”

Corruption scandals have fueled the rise of populist parties like Chega (Enough), a far-right group led by Andre Ventura. Chega surged from 12 to 50 seats in the last election but has since been tarnished by controversies involving its own lawmakers — including one accused of stealing suitcases at the Lisbon airport and another of forging a dead woman’s signature.

“We are lacking people with character, with righteousness,” Alexandre Cardoso, a 75-year-old pensioner, said,  according to AP. “There is a lot of disenchantment, a lot, especially for people of my generation. I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Two major issues in the campaign were immigration and a deepening housing crisis. Portugal’s legal immigrant population has tripled since 2018, and soaring real estate prices—up 9% last year—have pushed many locals out of urban centers, the report said, adding that rents in Lisbon rose more than 7% in 2023, the biggest increase in 30 years.

The government recently announced plans to expel around 18,000 undocumented immigrants, a move that drew criticism for its timing. Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos called it the “Trumpification” of Portuguese politics.

Filed under

Portugal general election Portugal political instability

A suicide bombing struck

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu
In a case that’s caught

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’
Indian travel blogger and

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For...
Portuguese voters returne

Portugal Votes in Third General Election in Three Years – Here’s What We Know So...
Israel launches Operation

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained
The British monarch is no

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 10 at Military Recruitment Center in Mogadishu

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

‘Her Trips Defy Sources Of Income’: Haryana Police On Youtuber Jyoti Malhotra ‘Pakistani Spy’

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For Them?

‘Modern Warfare Not Only Fought On Border’: How Is Pakistan Recruiting Influencers To ‘Spy’ For...

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

What Is ‘Operation Gideon’s Chariots’? Israel’s Latest Military Move In Gaza Explained

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi Sunak And Akshata Murty

How Rich Is King Charles? Reports Suggest His Net Worth is Now Equal To Rishi...

Entertainment

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera Pheri 3, Reveals Had No Creative Differences With Priyadarshan

I Wish To Put It On Record: Paresh Rawal Clears The Air Over Exiting Hera

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being Called Kaafir

Javed Akhtar Says He Would Prefer Going To Hell Than Pakistan, Lyricist Reacts To Being

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom