Portuguese voters returned to the polls on Sunday for the third general election in as many years, hoping to resolve a period of political instability.

Portuguese voters returned to the polls on Sunday for the country’s third general election in as many years, hoping to resolve a period of unprecedented political instability, but early indicators suggest the outcome may only prolong the deadlock.

Portuguese voters returned to the polls on Sunday for the country’s third general election in as many years, hoping to resolve a period of unprecedented political instability, but early indicators suggest the outcome may only prolong the deadlock, The Associated Press reported.

According to the report, polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and closed at 8 p.m., with official results expected by midnight. The vote comes after a center-right minority government led by the Social Democrats collapsed in a confidence vote in March, triggering an early election.

“What the polls indicate is that there will not be major differences from the last election results,” Marina Costa Lobo, a political researcher at Lisbon University’s Institute of Social Sciences, told AP. That could mean another scramble to form alliances in Portugal’s 230-seat National Assembly.

A center-right coalition known as the Democratic Alliance is favored to edge ahead of the center-left Socialist Party, but likely not by enough to secure an outright majority. This raises the likelihood of another minority government, perpetuating the gridlock that has dominated Portuguese politics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This campaign was very, very weak and had ridiculous moments, like clownish,” AP quoted Isabel Monteiro, a 63-year-old teacher in Lisbon, as saying. “I came with the conviction that I need to vote, as it is my civic duty, but I come with a bit of sadness and disenchantment with all parties.”

Corruption scandals have fueled the rise of populist parties like Chega (Enough), a far-right group led by Andre Ventura. Chega surged from 12 to 50 seats in the last election but has since been tarnished by controversies involving its own lawmakers — including one accused of stealing suitcases at the Lisbon airport and another of forging a dead woman’s signature.

“We are lacking people with character, with righteousness,” Alexandre Cardoso, a 75-year-old pensioner, said, according to AP. “There is a lot of disenchantment, a lot, especially for people of my generation. I don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Two major issues in the campaign were immigration and a deepening housing crisis. Portugal’s legal immigrant population has tripled since 2018, and soaring real estate prices—up 9% last year—have pushed many locals out of urban centers, the report said, adding that rents in Lisbon rose more than 7% in 2023, the biggest increase in 30 years.

The government recently announced plans to expel around 18,000 undocumented immigrants, a move that drew criticism for its timing. Socialist leader Pedro Nuno Santos called it the “Trumpification” of Portuguese politics.