Portuguese Celebrity Accused Of Abusing His 95-Year-Old American Wife

Portugal’s public prosecutor has charged socialite and celebrity art dealer Jose Castelo Branco with domestic violence against his 95-year-old wife, Betty Grafstein, a British-American diamond heiress. The charges allege that Castelo Branco, 61, physically and verbally abused Grafstein for decades, with the prosecutor’s office making the announcement on Monday.

Incident Leading to the Charges

The case came to light after Grafstein, a U.S. citizen, ended up in the hospital following a fall in May, allegedly after being pushed by Castelo Branco at their home in Sintra, near Lisbon. The hospital filed the initial complaint against Castelo Branco, who was briefly detained after the incident. He has denied the accusations, while Grafstein has since returned to the United States.

Details of the Abuse

According to the prosecutor’s office, the couple, married since November 1996, experienced a long history of abuse. The indictment states that since the start of their marriage, Castelo Branco had physically and verbally mistreated Grafstein. “The suspect, 61, acted with the accomplished purpose of mistreating the victim, 95, abusing her body and mental health, hurting and scaring her, in full knowledge of her age and that she was his wife,” the statement said.

Background of the Victim

Born Elizabeth Larner in Britain, Betty Grafstein moved to the U.S. in the 1940s, where she married diamond trader Albert Grafstein. After her husband’s death in 1991, she inherited his diamond business and moved to Portugal in the 1970s.

This case has sparked significant attention, as Castelo Branco, a frequent guest on Portuguese TV, continues to face allegations of mistreatment of his elderly wife.