Hope Hicks, one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s longest-serving and most trusted aides, is resigning from her job as White House communications director, a blow to the president, whose inner circle has been depleted by firings and clouded by scandal. The White House announced Hicks, 29, was leaving a day the hearing of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A day after she testified before the House Intelligence Committee regarding an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, US President Donald Trump’s longest-serving and closest aides, Hope Hicks, has planned to resign from the White House in the coming week. It was announced on Wednesday, “There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump. I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country,” Hicks said in a statement.

“She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future,” Trump said in a written statement, also praised her as outstanding. Hicks’ departure capped her meteoric rise from Trump Organisation communications aide to the upper crust of power in Washington in just a few years, during which she sought to maintain a remarkably low profile for someone in her position.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi ‘beautiful, fantastic man’ but US ‘getting nothing’: Donald Trump on Harley-Davidson import tariff issue

Her resignation will undoubtedly reverberate for months to come inside the West Wing, where Trump will find himself for the first time in more than three years without the constant presence of his most loyal aide — who is among the handful of aides who worked with the President at his company, during the rollicking campaign and into the White House, CNN reported.

Hicks was one of the White House officials involved in crafting the statement aboard Air Force One that claimed the President’s son Trump Jr., his son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort took the meeting with the lawyer to discuss US policy on Russian adoptions — rather than because Trump Jr. believed the lawyer would provide incriminating information on Clinton from the Russian government. Hicks, who first entered the White House as director of strategic communications, rose to the position of communications director after her predecessor Anthony Scaramucci flamed out in just 10 days, after attacking fellow White House aides in a vulgarity-laden interview.

ALSO READ: South Korea urges US to lower the threshold for talks with North Korea

ALSO READ: Arming 20% teachers of a school with guns will deter shootings: US President Donald Trump’s solution for mass killings

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App