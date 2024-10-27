A royal commentator has suggested that a re-election of Donald Trump could spell "bad news" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A royal commentator has suggested that a re-election of Donald Trump could spell “bad news” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Following a two-year visa saga, Harry is reportedly “hanging by the skin of his teeth” regarding his residency in the United States.

Visa Controversy Looms

Last month, a judge ruled that the Duke of Sussex’s visa documents would remain confidential. This decision has added to the scrutiny surrounding Harry’s immigration status, especially given his admissions in his memoir, Spare, regarding past drug use. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has raised questions about how Harry was granted entry into the U.S. in 2020 despite these admissions.

Concerns About Trump’s Influence

With the upcoming U.S. presidential election, there are fears that a Trump victory could jeopardize Harry’s status. The Heritage Foundation is pushing to revisit the case, claiming that there were “iron-glad guardrails” broken in the initial review of Harry’s visa application.

Commentary on the Situation

Phil Dampier, a royal expert, commented on the situation, stating, “This has been going on for about two years now… I think they feel that Prince Harry has been treated differently from other people who’ve applied for visas to stay in the States.”

Trump’s Stance on the Sussexes

Dampier further noted that Trump’s known animosity towards Harry and Meghan could pose a significant risk if he returns to power. “If Donald Trump gets back in, that could be bad news for Harry and Meghan,” he remarked, emphasizing that the couple has not enjoyed Trump’s favor.

Current Administration’s Support

Currently, Harry has the backing of the Biden administration, which Dampier believes has provided a layer of protection for the Sussexes. He expressed concern that Harry’s precarious situation might push him back to the U.K., a place where Meghan might be reluctant to return.

Family Dynamics and Living Arrangements

Dampier added that the couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, are growing up in America without regular contact with their royal relatives. With the loss of Frogmore Cottage, their residence in the U.K., Harry has found himself staying in hotels during his brief visits.

The Future of the Sussexes

The uncertainty surrounding their immigration status and the upcoming U.S. elections raises questions about Harry and Meghan’s future in America. Dampier’s remarks highlight the complexities of their situation as they navigate both royal ties and their lives as public figures in the U.S.

